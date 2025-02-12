Pine Ridge has a Scoring Machine in 4-Star 2027 SF Henry Robinson Jr.

High School

Big dunk for 4-Star 2027 Florida SF Henry Robinson Jr.

Sweet stroke from the outside, moves in the paint, and he can throw it down. With Henry Robinson Jr., Pine Ridge High School (Deltona, FL) has one of the best small forwards in the nation. Florida 5A teams know all about Robinson (6-7, 185), and college programs will soon catch up with the four-star’s court talents.

Robinson filled the bucket and cleaned the glass throughout his sophomore season averaging 21.5 points per game and 7.9 rebounds.

“Our season went pretty well,” Robinson stated. "This was my first year at Pine Ridge. We won District; I am happy with how the season went.”

Robinson added, “We were a motion offense. We’d run motion for an open look or for a good take. On defense, we were mostly man but if we needed to, we’d go zone.”

In a season filled with great games, one stands out to the Class of 2027 prospect.

“My best game was against Flagger Palm Coast,” Robinson said. “I had 38 points. We lost, but I feel like overall it was a good game. That was the best overall game for me this year. Last year, they were our rival at my old school.”

The skills that have helped make Robinson a four-star was explained, “Using my athleticism is a strength. Getting to the basket and my mid-range pull up are strengths.”

Recruiting interest is picking up.

“I have interest from UF (Florida), UCF, Michigan State saw me play in Indiana, and Hampton is showing interest,” Robinson shared.

Visits in 2025 are in the works.

“I will probably visit NC State,” Robinson said. " I was supposed to go to Florida, but they have not set it up yet.”

Robinson closed out his sophomore season by scoring 27 points with 11 points against New Smyrna Beach.

