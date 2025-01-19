Power Programs doing in-home Visits with Georgia 4-Star 2026 CB Dorian Barney
If you’ve never seen Dorian Barney play but are wondering just how talented he is at corner, one way to gauge his ability to dominate on the field is the 47 scholarship offers in hand. All the top programs have the Carrollton High School (Carrolton, GA) four-star on speed dial with coaches spending their valuable time hanging at Barney’s house in hopes of signing the shutdown defender.
During the 2024 college football season, Texas A&M, Georgia, Alabama, and Ohio State got Barney on campus. Now some of the same programs are heading to Carrollton to see the prized 2026 recruit at his school.
“Bama, A&M, Auburn, Arizona State, Nebraska, Miami, Florida, and Georgia Tech have all come by,” Barney said. “There are more, I can’t remember.”
Seeing Barney at school is one thing, Barney welcoming various programs into his home is another.
“I have had home visits with A&M, Georgia, and Penn State,” Barney shared.
The three in-home visits were broken down.
Texas A&M: “It was good. We were just talking and chilling. I have been up there three times during the season, they are trying to get me back up there. Our relationship is strong. We’ve been talking since last spring, building and building. They are trying to get me up there every day and trying to get me to commit. We are building until that time comes.”
Georgia: “It was good. Coach (Donte) Williams and coach T-Rob (Travaris Robinson), both their DB coaches, came by. They are also trying to get me up there. I am going there on Feb. 1. We were building. They had already met my family, but they came to talk with my family.”
Penn State: “That was good. Coach (Terry) Smith (DB) is very real; very real. He does not sugarcoat. He came down from Pennsylvania; I am from Pennsylvania. That meant a lot to me that he came to see me.”
Florida State hosted Barney this weekend.
“It was good,” Barney shared. “Coach (Mike) Norvell said he will pour his all into coaching me and to help get me to the next level. That means a lot coming from the head coach. Their facilities are being redone, but I am not worried about that, I am worried about the guys inside the building. FSU had a great vibe. When I got there, coach Norvell was waiting right there for me by the door. It felt like family; it felt like home right then.”
Another on-campus visit will be set for the weekend of Jan. 25th.
“I am going somewhere this weekend, but I am not sure where yet,” Barney stated. “I have Georgia for the first.”
Asked which schools he may visit next weekend, Barney replied, “Georgia Tech or Ole Miss.”
Looking down the line, some schools are already on the official visit list.
“I know them, but I’m not going to give them up yet,” Barney said.