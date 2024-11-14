Recruiting stock watch: Miami, Colorado on the rise; USC, Florida State tumbling
There's less than a month until the early signing period for the class of 2025.
And there's been plenty of movement in the past week - commitments, decommitments and key flips.
Here's a look at four programs who are either on the rise or fading fast:
RISERS
1. Miami Hurricanes
The Miami Hurricanes are benefitting from Mario Cristobal's all-out-blitz approach to recruiting and the sudden downturn of the Florida Gators and Florida State Seminoles to make a major push.
Miami has the nation's No. 10 recruiting class, but could make a big jump into the top five before it's all said and done.
On Wednesday, the 'Canes flipped key USC commit Hayden Lowe, the nation's No. 3 edge-rusher and the current headliner of Miami's class.
But don't put away the spatulas just yet, as Miami may have more flips on the way.
Cristobal and his coaching staff haven't given up on LSU commit and five-star defensive back D.J. Pickett, Texas commit and five-star wide receiver Jaime Ffrench Jr. or several others.
The 'Canes are also still firmly in the mix, and perhaps the favorite, for Armwood (Florida) four-star linebacker Kellen Wiley.
Expect plenty more fireworks from Miami in the final weeks.
2. Colorado Buffaloes
Colorado's 2025 recruiting class is ranked No. 78 nationally
So, why are they a "riser"?
Well, they've got nowhere to go but up - and they could make a massive leap.
Deion Sanders is once again poised for a potential five-star surprise this cycle by flipping Carrollton (Georgia) quarterback Julian Lewis.
The 6-foot-1, 185-pound signal-caller is currently committed to USC, but a flip to Colorado has been widely predicted.
One caveat: Georgia is also making a late push and is hosting Lewis on a visit, so the battle is intesifying.
Colorado is also likely to flip USC commit and four-star lineman Carde Smith and has already recently added Weiss (Texas) four-star wide receiver Adrian Wilson, a former Oregon Ducks pledge.
FALLERS
3. Florida State Seminoles
A year after an undefeated regular season, the Florida State Seminoles don't resemble anything like their former selves.
Florida State is 1-9 this season and recently fired both coordinators.
That reality has commitments scrambling.
Six pledges have decommitted since the start of the season, including five top-200 prospects and quarterback Tramell Jones Jr., who appears destined to flip to rival Floridai in the coming days.
Furthermore, the strength of Florida State's class - a trio of bluechip offensive linemen - have all expressed frustration (and anger) with the firing of offensive line coach Alex Atkins.
"(Not gonna lie), ya'll messed up firing my coach," five-star offensive lineman Solomon Thomas said.
Even if the Seminoles are able to recover somewhat on the recruiting trail, a class currently outside the top-40 (and falling fast) is no way to back up an undefeated season.
Disastrous is an understatement.
4. USC Trojans
The USC Trojans are 4-5 on the season and 2-5 in the Big Ten.
Head coach Lincoln Riley is suddenly facing a genuine hot seat and recruits are taking note.
USC lost a pair of five-star defensive lineman early in the process and have lost a pair of bluechip recruits just this week - Oaks Christian (California) five-star edge-rusher Hayden Lowe to the Miami Hurricanes and Carrollton (Georgia) four-star cornerback Shamar Arnoux to the Auburn TIgers.
But it gets worse.
USC is projected to lose the commitments of five-star quarterback Julian Lewis and four-star offensive lineman Carde Smith in the coming weeks.
Lewis is trending to Colorado, but also has a visit to Georgia on tap, while Smith is viewed as a potential tackle-mate for current Colorado left tackle Jordan Seaton.
And more defections could be on the way.
USC is sagging at the wrong time.