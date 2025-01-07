True dual threat Braylon Wilson is hidden 2026 Nevada gem
Playing quarterback can be as simple as zipping the pigskin around the yard, being the guy who can move the chains on the ground when needed, or a leader who can do a little bit of both with the run and the pass. At Reno High School, Braylon Wilson (6-2, 195) excels in all facets of the game displaying a smooth throwing motion, a rocket arm, has the wheels and will truck DBs, and is willing to be that guy putting his team on his back leading them to victory.
The Class of 2026 talent was acknowledged for his play on the field and in the classroom being an All-State Academic selection after throwing for 2,268 yards with 21 touchdowns and rushing for 677 yards with eight more scores in 10 games played after two regular season games were cancelled.
“We run an Air Raid offense,” Wilson stated. “Carson Strong is our offensive coordinator; he previously played at Nevada. He brought a lot of what he ran at Nevada to our offense. He was airing it out there and throwing a lot in each game. At the start of the season we were throwing a lot, over 30 times a game a couple of times. Towards the end of the season, we became more balanced run to pass.”
Wilson continued, “The main routes were over the middle-crossers, dagger routes, posts, a lot of drags, we were big on the crossers because we had a lot of speed at receiver, some outs, and goes; those were our main routes.”
Asked what sets him apart from other quarterbacks in his class, Wilson replied, “I think the biggest thing is the confidence I have in my abilities and my athleticism. I know I can make any play. Will I make all of them, no, but I trust myself that I can make any play. The mindset helps sets me apart.”
In between basketball games and practices, Wilson continues to fine-tune his craft.
“I work with Carson at least once a week and I am working with Cody Fijardo; those are the two main ones I work with,” Wilson shared. “I throw with my receivers during the week. The biggest thing I am cleaning up for next season is my footwork, my reads, and my decision making; I am trying to not do too much. Last year, sometimes, I tried to do it all myself, which can lead to negative plays. I have to keep the explosive and positive plays and limit the negative ones.”
Colorado State, Nevada, Hawaii, Sacramento State, Colorado School of Mines, New Mexico Highland, and Columbia are among the teams recruiting Wilson.
The Rams welcomed Wilson to campus this fall.
“It went well,” Wilson said. “I talked to their coaches, and I saw the program. I camped there last summer, that wasn’t my first time there, but it was great to see everything. I talked to coach Chad Savage, he’s their recruiting coordinator and receivers coach; it was really cool.
“All of Carson’s coaches moved to Colorado State; they run a similar offense to us. It was really cool to watch them run the same concepts. They got a big win over San Jose State. It was cool to see them doing something similar to my team and being successful.”
The Wolf Pack got the backyard talent in for a game as well.
“It was cool to get a closer look at Nevada,” Wilson stated. “Growing up, I have gone to a lot of Nevada games; on the visit I got to see the culture, their facilities, and I was learning about the coaching staff. It has been a struggle there for about 10 years, they are trying to change that; it was cool to see.”
Fans and college scouts will get to see more of Wilson’s live arm and talents this offseason on the 7-on-7 circuit with TMP (Sacramento, CA).