Predicting the winners of the 2024 Rhode Island high school football state championships

High School on SI picks the winners of each RIIL state championship game

Andy Villamarzo

North Kingstown quarterback Jack Diano. North Kingstown vs. Portsmouth Div. I football semifinal.
North Kingstown quarterback Jack Diano. North Kingstown vs. Portsmouth Div. I football semifinal. / Louis Walker III/Special to the Providence Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2024 Rhode Island high school football season is on to the state championships, and High School on SI has chosen winners for every game.

The state championships are on Friday and Saturday, November 22-23.

Rhode Island high school football state championship predictions

Division I Bowl

Burrillville (8-2) vs. North Kingstown (5-3)

PREDICTION: North Kingstown 31, Burrillville 20

Division I

Bishop Hendricksen (6-4) vs. La Salle Academy (7-3)

PREDICTION: Bishop Hendricksen 20, La Salle Academy 19

Division 2

South Kingstown (9-1) vs. West Warwick (7-3)

PREDICTION: South Kingstown 32, West Warwick 22

Division 3

Classical (9-1) vs. Ponaganset (9-1)

PREDICTION: Classical 25, Ponaganset 17

Division 4

Davies Career & Tech (8-2) vs. Narragansett (8-1)

PREDICTION: Narragansett 40, Davies Career & Tech 35

Published
