Predicting the winners of the 2024 Rhode Island high school football state championships
The 2024 Rhode Island high school football season is on to the state championships, and High School on SI has chosen winners for every game.
The state championships are on Friday and Saturday, November 22-23.
Rhode Island high school football state championship predictions
Division I Bowl
Burrillville (8-2) vs. North Kingstown (5-3)
PREDICTION: North Kingstown 31, Burrillville 20
Division I
Bishop Hendricksen (6-4) vs. La Salle Academy (7-3)
PREDICTION: Bishop Hendricksen 20, La Salle Academy 19
Division 2
South Kingstown (9-1) vs. West Warwick (7-3)
PREDICTION: South Kingstown 32, West Warwick 22
Division 3
Classical (9-1) vs. Ponaganset (9-1)
PREDICTION: Classical 25, Ponaganset 17
Division 4
Davies Career & Tech (8-2) vs. Narragansett (8-1)
PREDICTION: Narragansett 40, Davies Career & Tech 35
