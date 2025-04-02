Rhode Island high school cheerleaders succeed yet again
The Pawtucket cheerleading team has been anything but a let down for yet another season for their high school team.
Looking back at their past two winter seasons the team had won consecutive RICCA (Rhode Island Cheerleading Coaches Association) and RIIL Division 1 championships, proving their dedication in such a competitive league.
During the 17th annual New England Interscholastic Spirit Championship that took place at Worcester State University, the Pawtucket Raiders wrapped up another sucessful season on the mat's. For the second year in a row Pawtucket earned seventh place when considering all division and co-ed teams with 169.7 points as reported by valleybreeze.com
According to RIHS.com In the Division one non-state cheerleading competition they placed third scoring 83 points, which was 13.3 points higher than their next opponent. That would put them sixth in the entire state when looking at all divisions and co-ed teams. Based on points they would be behind behind West Warwick with 93, Achievement First Providence with 86.5, La Salle with 85.8, Pilgrim with 84.9, and North Smithfield with 84.4.
If you were to look at their performances a few days before the meet at Worcester State on March 22, they placed third at the RIIL competition. In this matchup they fell only to La Salle and Pilgrim, and they were not too far behind.
On top of all these great accomplishments were many other successes and victories for the Pawtucket. Multiple first place victories and claimings of trophies. They also had some members chosen for all stars and all-state teams.
Impressively, for the second year in a row Jolissa Avila earned First-Team All-State as well as All-Divsion honors. Her sister, Jesslyn Avila right behind her earning second-team all state and All-Divsion for the Winter season. Wrapping up their awards are Madasyn Bibby and Naomi Barbosa. Bibby landed on the Third-Team All-State team as well as receiving All-Division, and Barbosa earned All-Academic honors.
The cheer squad will gather their succession and use it as fuel going into the spring in order to prepare for hopefully another winter season full of wins. For now, they can soak in the fact they have continuously placed high in multiple competitions in a state that produces some of the best high school cheerleading talent.
