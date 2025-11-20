High School

Rhode Island High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (RIIL) - November 20, 2025

Get every bracket and matchup in the 2025 Rhode Island high school football playoffs

Ben Dagg

Rhode Island High School Football concludes this week
Rhode Island High School Football concludes this week

The 2025 Rhode Island high school football playoffs conclude on Sunday, November 23 with five games over the weekend.

High School On SI has brackets for every classification and division in the Rhode Island high school playoffs. The championship games will begin on November 21. 

Division 1 BRACKET (select to view bracket)

Final

No. 1 La Salle Academy vs. No. 3 Bishop Hendricken - 11/21 and 7:00 p.m.

Division 2 BRACKET (select to view bracket)

Final

No. 1 Westerly vs. No. 2 South Kingstown - 11/23 and 12:00 p.m.

Division 3 BRACKET (select to view bracket)

Final

No. 1 Classical vs. No. 2 Mt. Hope - 11/23 and 3:00 p.m.

Division 4 BRACKET (select to view bracket)

Final

No. 1 Narragansett vs. No. 3 Davies Career & Tech - 11/22 and 12:00 p.m.

Division 1 Bowl BRACKET (select to view bracket)

Final

No. 7 Cumberland vs. No. 8 Central - 11/22 and 3:30 p.m.

BEN DAGG

Ben Dagg began his career in the sports world in 2020 as a sports statistician at his alma mater, Carroll College. Following his undergraduate studies, while taking a masters in sports management and coaching, he assisted in the tournament coordination of Surf Cup International, an elite youth soccer tournament in Rome, Italy. In 2023, he returned to the Pacific Northwest where he became a data operations account manager for SBLive.

