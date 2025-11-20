Rhode Island High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (RIIL) - November 20, 2025
Get every bracket and matchup in the 2025 Rhode Island high school football playoffs
The 2025 Rhode Island high school football playoffs conclude on Sunday, November 23 with five games over the weekend.
High School On SI has brackets for every classification and division in the Rhode Island high school playoffs. The championship games will begin on November 21.
Rhode Island High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (RIIL) - November 20, 2025
Division 1 BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Final
No. 1 La Salle Academy vs. No. 3 Bishop Hendricken - 11/21 and 7:00 p.m.
Division 2 BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Final
No. 1 Westerly vs. No. 2 South Kingstown - 11/23 and 12:00 p.m.
Division 3 BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Final
No. 1 Classical vs. No. 2 Mt. Hope - 11/23 and 3:00 p.m.
Division 4 BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Final
No. 1 Narragansett vs. No. 3 Davies Career & Tech - 11/22 and 12:00 p.m.
Division 1 Bowl BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Final
No. 7 Cumberland vs. No. 8 Central - 11/22 and 3:30 p.m.
More Football Coverage from High School On SI
Published