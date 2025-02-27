Top 10 Rhode Island High School Softball Preseason Rankings (2/26/2025)
Break out the bats and gloves as high school softball season is upon us across the country, especially in the Ocean State. One of the tops when it comes to high level softball, Rhode Island features several teams that are among the New England region's best around.
Starting off at the top top spot is La Salle Academy, as they are in the conversation as one of the nation's top squads.
Besides them, who else is among the elites when it comes to high school softball in Rhode Island? Take a look at our Power 10 rankings as we give you our preseason list ahead of next week's regular season openers.
1. La Salle Academy
The Rams are the returning 2-time state champions, chasing a three-peat this year in 2025. La Salle Academy lost just one starter from last year's undefeated season. This club has a deep roster along with a championship pedigree. Taking a look at them, there’s a lot to like about the Rams.
2. Pilgrim
Pilgrim only lost one senior from last year's team and return Genna D’Amato as a key cog in the lineup. After facing tough opponents like Coventry and East Greenwich last year, the team’s experience and determination could make them a sleeper contender in the RIIL as they chase a championship in 2025.
3. Coventry
Coventry enters the 2025 season with high expectations, looking to reclaim their status as a Division I powerhouse. After a strong 2024 season that saw the Oakers finish with a competitive record and a playoff loss to Pilgrim in the state tournament, the team returns a talented roster bolstered by junior pitcher Sage Soares, whose command in the circle anchors their defense.
4. Cranston West
After a notable 2024 season where the Falcons showcased their playoff prowess—securing wins against Pilgrim, Prout, and East Greenwich before falling to state powerhouse La Salle Academy in the state championship bracket—the team looks to capitalize on that experience. With key players returning, Cranston West is poised to challenge top-tier opponents like Coventry and North Kingstown.
5. Ponaganset
Ponaganset returns five seniors, led by Maia Salvo, the team's power hitter out of the lineup. The biggest loss for the team was losing pitcher Chloe Barber to graduation. Ponaganset blends disciplined hitting with a stingy defense that could stifle opponents.
6. Prout
Lucy Kaiser returns to the circle as the Prout ace and one of the state’s best hurlers. One of the biggest question marks for this team is how are they going to manufacture runs.
7. Westerly
Ella Keegan is the team’s best returning hitter and paired with junior Bella Mazzarese, will lead the charge offensively. Westerly will have to figure out how to replace all of the seniors they lost, which made up for 50 percent of the team's run production in 2024.
8. Chariho
When you've got a player like Adriana Jeannenot coming back, you've got a chance to compete with just about anyone. The team was comprised of mostly freshmen and sophomores a year ago and should be that much better this spring.
9. Smithfield
The Sentinels have good player numbers, and if just a few underclassmen can complement the small core of upperclassmen, things will be looking up for Smithfield. Offensively, Smithfield lost just one impact player to graduation, but return plenty of depth, led by senior catcher Lily Riggin.
10. North Kingstown
North Kingstown is led by the two-pitcher rotation of Mia D’Andrea and Gianna Amedeo. Despite youth being a factor in the past, these next two years could see this club jump up the ladder as the season moves along.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi