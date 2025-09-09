Vote: Who is the Top Returning Defensive Lineman in Rhode Island in 2025?
With the fall season getting closer, it’s time to highlight the top high school football players in Rhode Island.
Fans will get an opportunity to vote on who they think is the best at their respective positions.
High School On SI recently compiled a list of the best quarterbacks, the best running backs, the best receivers and the best offensive linemen in the Ocean State.
Now, it’s time to highlight the best defensive linemen.
There are hundreds of outstanding players in Rhode Island, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive. Let us know about other athletes worthy of fans’ attention.
Note: Some players may excel at multiple positions. Do not be alarmed to see an athlete who plays on both sides of the ball, as we try to get as many players as possible.
(Players are listed in alphabetical order and all stats/accolades are from prior to this season; the poll is below the list of players.)
Voting ends Tuesday, Sept. 23 at 11:59 PM PT
Daniel Cordero, Central, senior
Cordero is a solid two-way lineman for the Knights.
Hadrian Duncan, Narragansett, senior
Duncan is a play-making defender for the Mariners.
Luke Gallo, West Warwick, senior
Gallo recorded 46 tackles, 8.5 sacks, a blocked punt, three caused fumbles and two fumble recoveries for the Wizards last season.
Lamine Niang, Woonsocket, junior
At defensive tackle, Niang tallied more than 50 tackles for the Villa Novans last year.
Darrell Palmer, St. Raphael Academy, senior
Palmer, a two-way lineman, had 32 tackles and two sacks for the Saints in 2024.
Jack Speranza, Westerly, junior
Speranza, who had over 50 tackles last season, is an efficient two-way lineman for the Bulldogs.
Andrew Stark, North Smithfield, senior
Stark is a solid defensive end for the Northmen. As a tight end, he caught 34 passes for 487 yards and six touchdowns in 2024.
Tali Watson, North Kingstown, senior
Watson, an all-state edge rusher, racked up 102 tackles and 14.5 sacks last year for the Skippers.
