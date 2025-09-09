High School

Vote: Who is the Top Returning Defensive Lineman in Rhode Island in 2025?

Here are eight of the top offensive linemen from the Ocean State for your voting consideration

Kevin L. Smith

Daniel Cordero, middle, competes for the Central varsity football team last season.
With the fall season getting closer, it’s time to highlight the top high school football players in Rhode Island.

Fans will get an opportunity to vote on who they think is the best at their respective positions.

High School On SI recently compiled a list of the best quarterbacks, the best running backs, the best receivers and the best offensive linemen in the Ocean State. 

Now, it’s time to highlight the best defensive linemen.

There are hundreds of outstanding players in Rhode Island, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive. Let us know about other athletes worthy of fans’ attention.

Note: Some players may excel at multiple positions. Do not be alarmed to see an athlete who plays on both sides of the ball, as we try to get as many players as possible.

(Players are listed in alphabetical order and all stats/accolades are from prior to this season; the poll is below the list of players.)

Voting ends Tuesday, Sept. 23 at 11:59 PM PT

Daniel Cordero, Central, senior

Cordero is a solid two-way lineman for the Knights.

Hadrian Duncan, Narragansett, senior

Duncan is a play-making defender for the Mariners.

Luke Gallo, West Warwick, senior

Gallo recorded 46 tackles, 8.5 sacks, a blocked punt, three caused fumbles and two fumble recoveries for the Wizards last season.

Lamine Niang, Woonsocket, junior

At defensive tackle, Niang tallied more than 50 tackles for the Villa Novans last year. 

Darrell Palmer, St. Raphael Academy, senior

Palmer, a two-way lineman, had 32 tackles and two sacks for the Saints in 2024.

Jack Speranza, Westerly, junior

Speranza, who had over 50 tackles last season, is an efficient two-way lineman for the Bulldogs.

Andrew Stark, North Smithfield, senior

Stark is a solid defensive end for the Northmen. As a tight end, he caught 34 passes for 487 yards and six touchdowns in 2024.

Tali Watson, North Kingstown, senior

Watson, an all-state edge rusher, racked up 102 tackles and 14.5 sacks last year for the Skippers.

