Vote: Who is the Top Returning Offensive Lineman in Rhode Island in 2025?
With the fall season getting closer, it’s time to highlight the top high school football players in Rhode Island.
Fans will get an opportunity to vote on who they think is the best at their respective positions.
High School On SI recently compiled a list of the best quarterbacks, the best running backs and the best receivers in the Ocean State.
Now, it’s time to highlight the best offensive linemen.
There are hundreds of outstanding players in Rhode Island, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive. Let us know about other athletes worthy of fans’ attention.
Note: Some players may excel at multiple positions. Do not be alarmed to see an athlete who plays on both sides of the ball, as we try to get as many players as possible.
(Players are listed in alphabetical order and all stats/accolades are from prior to this season; the poll is below the list of players.)
Voting ends Tuesday, Sept. 16 at 11:59 PM PT
