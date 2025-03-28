Vote: Who is the top returning high school quarterback in Rhode Island heading into spring of 2025?
Rhode Island high school football doesn't have spring football practices, but regardless the Ocean State has produced some of the top talent coming out of the New England region of the United States.
Why not take a look into the future with the top passers from Rhode Island, shall we?
A position that the state has started to produce talent at regularly is at quarterback, with many top end signal callers now heading to the collegiate level from Rhode Island. With the passing game becoming a focal point of many high school offenses around the country, it's no different when it comes to the Ocean State.
The following is a list and voting poll of top returning Rhode Island quarterbacks heading into the 2025 spring. Take a look at our nominees and then vote in our poll that's at the bottom of the page.
Landon Husereau, Westerly
With the kind of numbers Husereau put through the air, it was too hard to leave the quarterback off this list. The sophomore through just seven games completed 117-of-197 passes for 1,819 yards and 25 touchdowns.
Parker Howley, Classical
In leading the Purple all the way to the RIIL Division III state championship game, Howley did a superb job throwing the rock for the Purple. As a junior, Howley finished the 2024 season completing 135-of-210 passes for 2,540 yards and 29 touchdowns.
Jack Diano, North Kingstown
Diano was another passer on this list that led his program to a deep playoff run last season. The signal caller ended last fall completing 175-of-256 passes for 2,516 yards and 19 touchdowns. Heading into his senior season, Diano figures to be one of the best in the state.
Ben Black, North Smithfield
The Northmen starting quarterback posted some pretty impressive numbers from the 2024 season. Black led North Smithfield's offense with 1,832 yards passing and 16 touchdowns on 138-of-223 passes.
Patrick Munger, Woonsocket
Playing for a program that has one of the niftier names (Villa Novans) out of Rhode Island, Munger played an intricate role under center for Woonsocket. Last season, Munger completed 95-of-144 passes for 1,387 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Tashaad Brown, St. Raphael Academy
As a sophomore last season, Brown proved once again why he's one of Rhode Island's best passers bar none. Brown ended 2024 throwing for 1,139 yards, 13 touchdowns and just two picks.
Sam Perry, La Salle Academy
Perry certainly made his case among the sophomore class that he's belongs in the conversation among the best in the state. The signal caller in his sophomore season threw for 1,024 yards and 11 scores.
Tyrell Barros, Davis Career and Tech
The only freshman from last season on this list, Barros had an impressive first season under center for Davis Career and Tech. Barros last fall completed 74-of-117 passes for 1,013 yards and 19 touchdowns.
