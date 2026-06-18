Chiles Softball Star Anna Kate Barber Excels in Circle, at Plate and Beyond

In just two varsity seasons, Anna Kate Barber of Chiles High School has established herself as one of the top high school softball players on the Florida Panhandle.

As a freshman from the circle, she went 18-3 with an ERA of 1.88 in 108 innings of work. She allowed 29 earned runs, 43 walks and struck out 142 batters. Barber also posted a .957 fielding percentage with five putouts and 17 assists. Offensively, she batted .413 with two home runs, four doubles, 29 RBIs, five stolen bases and 20 runs scored. Barber's OBP was .495, and her OPS was 1.042.

This season, she went 18-3 again with an ERA of 2.06 in 129.2 innings. She allowed 38 earned runs, 44 walks and struck out 187 batters. She also finished with a .939 fielding percentage with 33 total chances. Offensively, Barber batted .353 with six home runs, one triple, eight doubles, 23 RBIs, eight stolen bases and 27 runs scored. Her OBP was .411 and OPS was 1.093.

Success as a Freshman, New Challenges as a Sophomore

Barber had a terrific freshman campaign, and when asked about what she learned from her freshman season that she brought over to her sophomore season this spring, she said, "My freshman season, we had very few games that went all seven innings, but I would get tired in the circle when we did go all seven."

"We asked for a harder schedule and lost some big bats so I knew there would be a lot more seven-inning games to pitch my sophomore year, and I had to find a way to go the distance multiple times a week and sometimes back-to-back days, and that's why I ran track. It made all the difference in the world for my endurance and helped me be the very best for my team."

Travel Ball Experience Shapes Competitive Mindset

As someone who stays active during the summer playing travel ball, Barber has learned some mental and physical skills that she has brought over when she plays for her high school. When asked she has brought over, she said, "Everything, but mostly the words of my favorite travel ball coach, David Asbill, that I am 'scrappy, gritty and tough,' and he will never count me out."

"We found ourselves in multiple extra inning games this season, and like those late in the travel tournament games, the wins aren't always pretty, but usually teams that are the most scrappy, gritty and tough teams win. I tried my hardest to always give that energy and my team does too. I was so proud of how we pushed hard all season."

Using Adversity as Motivation

Every athlete at every level deals with adversity, but what separates the good from the great is how they overcome it, and Barber is one of these great athletes that deals with this in a positive light. "I have never been the biggest, strongest or fastest pitcher out there, and I have been absolutely rocked in that circle," she said. "When I am struggling, that's when I know it's time to find another way. That could be developing another pitch or sprint training to increase velo. Failure makes me mad and makes me fight. Therefore, I use adversity as a tool to get better."

Track, Nutrition Help Fuel Success

Barber is also a multi-sport athlete who competes in track and field for Chiles so keeping her mind sharp and body in shape is crucial to her success. Barber credits her mom in this way as she is a dietitian that helps keep her in shape throughout the season. "I learned very early to prioritize my nutrition, hydration and sleep. I am so thankful for that, and my teammates always know where to go when they need a snack."

Fighting for a Spot in the Lineup

As someone who has thrived from the circle and the plate her first two seasons, Barber had to put in extra work from the batter's box. She added that hitting was more difficult early on, but she strived to get better so she could contribute to the team in every possible way.

"I was told that I would be a PO as a freshman and to focus on pitching. I get it, it's safer and being the starting pitcher as a freshman would be a lot for anyone, but that's not me," she said. "The more I can contribute to the game, the better I am for the team. I fought so hard to get a chance to get in the lineup, then fought to stay there, then fought to move up in the lineup."

Routine Keeps Her Locked In

Every athlete develops routines to stay focused during competition. For Barber, that routine is especially important when she steps into the circle.

"I stick to my pre-pitch routine. When I first learned how to pitch, my pitching coach did a great job of making my routine a top priority. My goal is for no one to know the score based on my body language," Barber said. "From the time I receive the ball to when I deliver it, everything I do should look the same whether we are up or down by 10. There is so much I cannot control, but my routine is mine and as long as I stick to it, I stay focused and intentional for my team."

Anna Kate Barber of Chiles prepares to pitch in a game. | Anna Kate Barber

The Little Moments Matter Most

While statistics and wins often grab attention, Barber said some of her favorite memories come from the everyday moments she shares with teammates.

"There isn't one big memory, but it's all the little stuff," she said. "It's Pop Rocks before we 'rock' a game, it's matching ribbon and braiding hair, it's grabbing food after a game and laughing when we hear 'Bye Bye Bye' playing after a home run is hit. It's looking in the stands and seeing teachers, coaches and friends which is something you never get in travel ball, and especially for me, it's seeing my grandparents at every game."

Looking Ahead to College Softball

Like many elite high school athletes, Barber hopes to continue her softball career at the collegiate level, frequenting camps in hopes of finding her new home after high school.

"I know I want an opportunity to earn a chance to hit and play outfield in college, so I have been targeting schools who let their pitchers earn multiple roles," she said. "Speaking up about what I am looking for to college coaches is intimidating, but I know it's something I have to do to find the best fit."