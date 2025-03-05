5 Takeaways from the South Carolina Girls Basketball State Tournament: Stunning Upsets, Dynasties, and Controversy
The South Carolina girls basketball state tournament has delivered everything a fan could hope for—thrilling comebacks, powerhouse programs asserting their dominance, and unexpected controversies shaking up the bracket. From Westside’s stunning rally against undefeated South Pointe to Andrew Jackson’s unstoppable march toward back-to-back 2A titles, this postseason has been unforgettable.
Meanwhile, North Augusta continues its reign as one of the most dominant programs in the state, and Military Magnet takes a step forward with a championship appearance. However, the biggest shock came off the court, as Ashley Ridge’s season ended due to a controversial ruling on player eligibility. Here are five key takeaways from the 2025 SCHSL girls basketball playoffs.
Westside stages a huge comeback 4-A Upper State
South Pointe came into the 4-A Upper State championship game as an undefeated juggernaut. The Stallions were 29-0 and had won their last eight games by no fewer than 44 points.
But Westside was good, too. The Rams were 23-2, losing only to Lower Richland and Central Pointe Christian of Kissimmee, Florida.
Something had to give.
After trailing by as much as 18 points, Westside rallied to win a 59-58 classic. Makyhia Paul’s layup with 12 seconds left. Paul led the Rams with 14 points. Khalia Hartwell had 13 points, as did eighth grader Tiana Marshall.
Westside won in part because the Rams held South Pointe to 34.9 percent shooting.
North Augusta is basketball royalty
North Augusta is the definition of an elite program and the Yellow Jackets are playing for yet another state championship after turning back an outstanding Lower Richland team, 42-34, in the Lower State title game.
The Yellow Jackets take on Westside, the team that knocked them out of them out of the playoffs in the third round last year, for what would be the program’s sixth state championship in the last 10 years.
When the Yellow Jackets were ousted last year, it was the first time they had failed to reach the state championship game in nine years. Since the beginning of the 2016-17 season, North Augusta has a record of 223-20.
Andrew Jackson dominates
Andrew Jackson is leaving leaving everyone behind as it seeks a second straight 2-A state championship.
When you win a state semifinal game 96-33, that’s called domination. And, really, that’s an understatement.
The Volunteers (27-3) have tall players like 6-foot-2 center Tamia Watkins and 5-foot-11 guard Ni’Yonna Asbelle. They’re quick, too. It looked like the Volunteers were heading for their seventh 100-point game in Tuesday’s game until coach Steven Fair pulled his starters with about four minutes remaining.
Watkins and Asbelle were playing on a different level in the Lower State title game with Lake City. Watkins scored 33 points on 14-of-18 shooting. She also had 12 rebounds, 8 assists, 4 steals and 2 blocks. Asbelle had 24 points on 11-of-14 shooting.
Ashley Ridge’s unhappy ending
It’s probably more excruciating when a team loses off the court.
Ashley Ridge was seemingly headed for a Lower State championship game with crosstown rival Summerville, a team the Swamp Foxes had beaten twice in the regular.
But the Swamp Foxes were said to have used an ineligible player as alleged by an anonymous caller to the South Carolina High School League. The SCHSL investigated and ruled the player was ineligible. Two rounds of appeals by Ashley Ridge were denied.
In addition, Summerville was also accused of using an ineligible player. The Green Wave appealed and won.
Left unsaid was why the allegations didn’t come up until deep in the playoffs.
Summerville got a bye in the Lower State title game and advanced to the 5-A Division I state championship game.
Ashley Ridge, which had won 27 straight after a season-opening loss to Spring Valley, saw its season come to a jarring conclusion when it seemed like the Swamp Foxes were closing in on a state championship.
Military Magnet Academy moves up
Military Magnet reached the 1-A Lower State championship game. This year, the Eagles are in the state championship game.
The Eagles can really fly. They have reached 100 points eight times. They lost to Ashley Ridge by only four points.