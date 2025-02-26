Ashley Ridge Girls Basketball Faces Disqualification from State Tournament Over Ineligible Player Ruling
One of the top girls basketball teams in South Carolina has been found to have used an ineligible player.
Ashley Ridge was set to play arch-rival Summerville for the third time this season in the Class AAAAA Division I state semifinals on Saturday. But the Swamp Foxes’ season may be over.
The South Carolina High School League (SCHSL) notified Dorchester District 2 of the infraction. Ashley Ridge could appeal.
“I want to assure you that I am currently reviewing all available options, including the possibility of appealing this decision,” said Ashley Ridge principal Brooke Matthews in a statement released by the school district. “My priority is the ensure fairness for our student-athletes while upholding the integrity of our athletic program. I will be consulting with district leadership and the appropriate governing bodies before making a final decision.”
If the decision is upheld, Summerville would get a bye in the semifinals and advance to the state championship game, according to SCHSL bylaws. Other than the first round and semifinals, if the team with the ineligible player won the last elimination game prior to the time declared ineligible, the game shall not count, the position is vacated, and the opposing team in the next round will receive a bye.
The SCHSL’s decision was subsequent to Ashley Ridge defeating Ridge View, 64-60, in the third round on Monday.
It was a stunning turn of events. Ashley Ridge had outlasted Ridge View in a four-overtime thriller in the third round to improve to 26-1. That set up the showdown with Summerville and their third meeting of the season. Summerville downed Carolina Forest, 43-27, to advance.
Ashley Ridge had won 26 games in a row after falling, 69-68, to Spring Valley in the season-opener. The Swamp Foxes won the Region 8-AAAAA championship, sweeping their two games with Summerville along the way. Ashley Ridge won, 52-48, at Summerville on Jan. 17 and, 60-48, at home on Feb. 7.