Catawba Ridge sets 2025 football schedule

The Copperheads will open the season Aug. 22 at Chapin

Mike Duprez

Greenville's Alijah Jones (4) is tackled by Catawba Ridge's Eric Johnson (44) and Evan Hamilton (12) during a game against Catawba Ridge that ended in a 42-27 win for Greenville at Sirrine Stadium on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.
Greenville's Alijah Jones (4) is tackled by Catawba Ridge's Eric Johnson (44) and Evan Hamilton (12) during a game against Catawba Ridge that ended in a 42-27 win for Greenville at Sirrine Stadium on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. / MCKENZIE LANGE/ Staff / USA TODAY NETWORK

Catawba Ridge has set its 2025 football schedule, and the Copperheads will be playing the same teams in all but one game.

South Point (N.C.) replaces East Gaston (N.C.) in the nonregion portion of the schedule. The Copperheads also have a Saturday game Oct. 25 with Rock Hill.

The Copperheads were 8-4 last season and reached the second round of the Class 5-A Division 2 state playoffs.

Here is the 2025 schedule:

Aug. 22 – at Chapin

Aug. 29 – South Point (N.C.)

Sept. 5 – Chester

Sept. 12 – at Spring Valley

Sept. 19 – Fort Mill

Sept. 26 – at Northwestern

Oct. 10 – Indian Land

Oct. 17 – at Nation Ford

Oct. 25 – Rock Hill

Oct. 31 – at Clover

