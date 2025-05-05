Catawba Ridge sets 2025 football schedule
Catawba Ridge has set its 2025 football schedule, and the Copperheads will be playing the same teams in all but one game.
South Point (N.C.) replaces East Gaston (N.C.) in the nonregion portion of the schedule. The Copperheads also have a Saturday game Oct. 25 with Rock Hill.
The Copperheads were 8-4 last season and reached the second round of the Class 5-A Division 2 state playoffs.
Here is the 2025 schedule:
Aug. 22 – at Chapin
Aug. 29 – South Point (N.C.)
Sept. 5 – Chester
Sept. 12 – at Spring Valley
Sept. 19 – Fort Mill
Sept. 26 – at Northwestern
Oct. 10 – Indian Land
Oct. 17 – at Nation Ford
Oct. 25 – Rock Hill
Oct. 31 – at Clover
