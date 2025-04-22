Daniel loses one quarterback, gains another
Daniel appeared set at quarterback for two more seasons with sophomore standout Grayson Clary.
But things are subject to change in high school football with prep players switching schools at a much higher rate in recent years.
Clary announced in late March that he was transferring to independent school power Rabun Gap-Nacoochee in Georgia and reclassifying to the Class of 2028. That gives him three more years of high school eligibility.
That would have seemingly left Daniel with a gaping hole in its offense for the 2025 season.
That might not be the case, however, because rising sophomore Jace Grass has transferred to Daniel from Pendleton. An emerging star, Grass already has five college offers.
Clary became the starting quarterback at Daniel his sophomore year and became an instant star. The 6-foot-2, 215-pounder completed 72.3 percent of his passes for 2,841 yards and 41 touchdowns and just two interceptions. A dual threat, Clary had 310 yards and seven touchdowns on 70 carries.
Daniel went 11-2 and reached the third round of the 4-A state playoffs. The Lions, who won the 2023 3-A state championship, were set up for continued success under Clary.
But he made the decision to transfer to Rabun Gap, a boarding school in northern Georgia just outside the North Carolina border. Rabun Gap has evolved into a national power, much like Providence Day. Rabun Gap edged Providence Day 42-39 for the North Carolina Independent School Athletic Association 4-A state championship last fall.
“Over the years, I have been invited to a lot of camps, and in that process I’ve been presented with an offer I cannot pass up,” Clary said in a March 29 post on X. “I know I have a lot more work ahead. I also know nothing is given, it’s earned. … This was a very difficult decision that was made with a lot of discussion and prayer. I also want to say thank you to my teammates through the years but especially at Daniel. You’ve made me a better player and a better person.”
Rabun Gap already has an elite starting quarterback in Gavin Owens, a rising senior who has committed to Memphis. That means Clary is likely going to be a backup in 2025. But he’ll have two more years after Owens graduates.
The 6-foot-5 Owens threw for 2,815 yards and 35 touchdowns with five interceptions for Rabun Gap last season.
Grass burst on the scene at Pendleton as a freshman and put up solid numbers. The 6-foot-1, 180-pounder had 1,989 yards and 18 touchdowns against 10 interceptions for Pendleton.
That was good enough to get him at the top of some Class of 2028 rankings.
Grass has offers from Akron, East Tennessee State, Murray State, Samford and Tennessee-Martin.
Grass’s father, John Grass, is a senior offensive assistant/assistant quarterbacks coach for Clemson and a former head coach at Jacksonville State.
