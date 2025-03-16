Deep Dive into Deebo Samuel’s Career at Chapman (SC) High School
With Deebo Samuel having recently been traded from the San Francisco 49ers to the Washington Commanders, High School On SI takes a close look into the high school career of one of the most dynamic offensive talents in the
Throughout his sterling career at Chapman High School in Inman, S.C., a suburb of Spartanburg, Samuel was the ultimate all-around performer. Under the guidance of head coach Mark Hodge, he became a Swiss Army knife on the football field, contributing in virtually every phase of the game. While his primary position was wide receiver, his versatility allowed him to excel as a running back, quarterback, defensive back, and special teams returner.
Over the course of his high school career, Samuel was the centerpiece of Chapman’s offensive attack, amassing 166 receptions for 2,751 yards and 36 touchdowns for his career, highlighted by a senior season when he snared 61 receptions for 1,184 yards and 15 TD’s. Out of the backfield, he added 133 carries for 898 yards and 13 touchdowns, showcasing his ability to score from anywhere on the field. His knack for making plays as both a receiver and a rusher made him a constant threat.
As a defensive back, he recorded 94 tackles and 12 interceptions, using his instincts and athleticism to disrupt opposing passing games. His ability to flip the field with defensive scores added another layer to his dominance. Samuel’s speed and elusiveness also showed up on special teams, where he served as a dangerous return man. Further highlighting his game-changing potential, he scored four touchdowns via returns.
In his senior season, Samuel led Chapman to an 11-4 record and a semifinal appearance in the South Carolina AAA playoffs.
His multifaceted play was so vital to Chapman’s strategy that the coaching staff developed a unique system, using placard signs to signal where Samuel should line up before each play. Samuel’s ability to adapt to multiple roles made him a matchup nightmare for opposing teams.
“I think that the unique thing about him is that losing is not an option,” said Hodge in an interview with FOX KTVU-TV. “He was going to win and he was going to compete.”
While Samuel’s statistical output at Chapman was nothing short of extraordinary, his influence extended beyond the numbers. He was a transformative presence who elevated the Panthers’ performance and left a lasting mark on the program.
One of his standout performances was when he hauled in nine receptions for 257 yards and three touchdowns in a 29-27 state playoff loss to Daniel High School. In spite of the defeat, Samuel’s production underscored his ability to shine in pressure moments.
Samuel’s speed, physicality, and football IQ overwhelmed high school competition, often leaving opposing coaches scrambling to contain him. His presence turned Chapman into a contender and made every game a showcase of his extraordinary talent.
Despite his eye-popping stats and highlight-reel plays, Samuel flew largely under the radar as a college recruit. Rated as a three-star prospect by most recruiting services, his lone Power Five offer came from the University of South Carolina. Several factors may have contributed to his under-recruited status.
At 6-0, 190 pounds in high school, Samuel didn’t fit the mold of the tall, rangy wide receivers major college programs often covet. Playing in South Carolina’s AAA division, some recruiters may have questioned his school’s level of completion, wondering whether his dominance would translate against bigger schools.
Samuel was also a bit of a late bloomer as his recruitment didn’t gain momentum until late in his senior year. It wasn’t until South Carolina assistant coach Steve Spurrier Jr. saw him dominate a playoff game against Belton-Honea Path—where he tallied seven catches for 123 yards, plus rushing and quarterback contributions—that the Gamecocks extended an offer.
Hodge, however, who had coached several future NFL players, was a staunch believer in Samuel’s potential all along, likening him to former Clemson star Roscoe Crosby, noting that Samuel had an extra gear that set him apart. Hodge’s faith paid off when South Carolina took a chance on him, a decision that would prove prophetic.