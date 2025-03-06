Deebo Samuel Explains Why Commanders Are One of 'Best Possible Fits' for Him
After spending the first six seasons of his NFL career with the San Francisco 49ers, Deebo Samuel was traded to the Washington Commanders last Saturday night. And, as he stated in a piece for The Players' Tribune that was published Thursday, Samuel believes Washington is "one of the best possible fits" for him.
"I think this is one of the best possible fits for me, where I can go in and help a team," Samuel wrote. "Honestly, when my agent asked me where I wanted to go, this was one of the teams at the top of my list. I started watching Jayden because of Aiyuk, that’s like his best friend.
"We used to chill, watch LSU games, and I knew he was going to be a stud. I’ve got some connections already with the coaching staff. Definitely ready to work with Terry for sure, because we came in the league at the same time. I’ve heard how hard he grinds.
"I’m just ready to match the energy and get to it. Shit…. I got a feeling this season is about to be one of them ones."
Of course, chief among the reasons Washington is a good fit is starting quarterback Jayden Daniels, who won the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year award, was selected to the Pro Bowl and led the Commanders to the franchise's first playoff victory in 19 years while announcing himself as one of the league's best dual-threat QBs.
And while he thrived at times in the offensive-friendly environment in San Francisco, there's reason to believe that Samuel could enjoy one of the most productive years of his career playing next to talented wideout Terry McLaurin, catching passes from Daniels and benefiting from the play-calling prowess of offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury.