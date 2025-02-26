Defending Champion Andrew Jackson Dominates Playoffs, Eyes Back-to-Back South Carolina 2A Titles
Andrew Jackson is seeking its second consecutive South Carolina High School League (SCHSL) 2-A state championship.
The Volunteers must look like a blur to their opponents right now.
Andrew Jackson (26-3) completely overwhelmed its three playoff foes in reaching the Lower State championship game for the third year in a row. The Volunteers beat Barnwell 79-5 in the first round, Marion 100-41 in the second round and Atlantic Collegiate Academy 99-45 in the third round.
Next up for the Volunteers is Lake City and it might not be close either. Lake City split with Marion and swept two close games with Atlantic Collegiate. Lake City reached the Lower State finals with a 42-38 upset of Kingstree.
This is a team that runs up and down the court all night. The Volunteers average 77.9 points per game and they have reached 100 points six times.
The Volunteers lost a pair of games early in the season to 5-A heavyweights South Pointe (62-55) and Ashley Ridge (62-36). Their other defeat was 67-55 to Mount Paran Christian from Kennesaw, Georgia.
Andrew Jackson’s dominance was especially pronounced in Region 4-AA, where the Volunteers swept to a 12-0 record. None of the games was remotely competitive. Andrew Jackson averaged 91 points and allowed 18.
There’s nothing new about that. Andrew Jackson has won 67 consecutive region games. The Volunteers last lost a region game in the 2018-19 season.
Leading the way is 6-foot-2 senior center Tamia Watkins. The USC-Upstate commit averages 30 points, 14.3 rebounds and 5.4 steals. Ni’Yonna Asbelle, a 5-foot-11 junior guard, averages 19.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 3.2 steals. Senior guard Emiley McCall averages 10.5 points.
The Volunteers are coached by Andrew Jackson graduate Steven Fair, who has been the head coach for three seasons. Fair had been an assistant under boys head coach Danny Wright for six seasons.
Andrew Jackson had been knocking on the door for a quite a while. The Volunteers were state runners-up to Christ Church Episcopal in 2022-23. They broke through and won the state championship last season.
The Volunteers were 27-4, dominated the region and continued to roll in the playoffs. Their 78-60 win over Landrum in the state championship game was their closest. Two of their losses were to 3-A state champion Camden.
Andrew Jackson also reached the state finals in the 2013-14 season.