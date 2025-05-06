High School

Fort Mill sets 2025 football schedule

The Yellow Jackets will open the season Aug. 22 against Ballantyne Ridge of North Carolina

Mike Duprez

Fort Mill Yellow Jackets
Fort Mill Yellow Jackets / File

Fort Mill has released its 2025 football schedule.

The Yellow Jackets will try to pick up where they left off at the end of the 2024 campaign. Fort Mill beat rival Nation Ford 6-0 in the last game to end the season with a 2-7 record.

Here is the 2025 schedule:

Aug. 22 – Ballantyne Ridge (N.C.)

Aug. 29 – at Chester

Sept. 5 – at Blythewood 

Sept. 12 – Lancaster

Sept. 19 – at Catawba Ridge

Sept. 26 – Clover

Oct. 3 – at Rock Hill

Oct. 10 – at Northwestern

Oct. 24 – Indian Land

Oct. 31 – Nation Ford

