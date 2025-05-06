Fort Mill sets 2025 football schedule
The Yellow Jackets will open the season Aug. 22 against Ballantyne Ridge of North Carolina
Fort Mill has released its 2025 football schedule.
The Yellow Jackets will try to pick up where they left off at the end of the 2024 campaign. Fort Mill beat rival Nation Ford 6-0 in the last game to end the season with a 2-7 record.
Here is the 2025 schedule:
Aug. 22 – Ballantyne Ridge (N.C.)
Aug. 29 – at Chester
Sept. 5 – at Blythewood
Sept. 12 – Lancaster
Sept. 19 – at Catawba Ridge
Sept. 26 – Clover
Oct. 3 – at Rock Hill
Oct. 10 – at Northwestern
Oct. 24 – Indian Land
Oct. 31 – Nation Ford
