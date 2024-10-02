Gaffney's Jayvon Gilmore has his suspension reduced
Gaffney quarterback Jayvon Gilmore’s suspension was effectively reduced to a half game by the appellate committee of the South Carolina High School League on Wednesday.
The appellate committee voted 4-1 in the specially called meeting to reduce Gilmore’s suspension from two games to one plus time served, according to The State newspaper, after Gaffney appealed following the decision of the SCHSL executive committee.
What that means is Gilmore, an Arkansas commit, must sit out the first two quarters of the undefeated Indians’ game on Friday against Eastside. The 6-foot-2 junior, who is an Arkansas commit, had already missed two quarters of play.
Gilmore was ejected in the third quarter of the Indians’ 28-22 overtime victory over Boiling Springs after a sideline incident. Video showed Gilmore scrambling toward the Boiling Springs sideline when he was spun and thrown to the ground while being tackled. That triggered pushing and shoving. When he got to his feet, Gilmore shoved someone before teammates intervened.
Officials discussed the incident for several minutes before ejecting Gilmore and a Boiling Springs assistant coach.
Gaffney then appealed the suspension to the SCHSL executive committee, which denied it as well as a bid to reduce the suspension to one game.
Gilmore transferred to Gaffney after spending his first two high school seasons at Ben Lippen School in Columbia. In four games with the Indians, Gilmore is 71-of-109 for 1,001 yards and 13 touchdowns with 2 interceptions. He also has 82 yards and a touchdown rushing.
The Indians used star wide receiver Jamarcus Smith, who had a 99-yard kickoff return and a 99-yard reception for touchdowns, to finish out the Boiling Springs game at quarterback. Freshman Hank Davidson also threw a pass, completing it for 10 yards, during the game.