Gray Collegiate Softball Chases a Perfect Season, Third Straight State Title

Regardless of how the high school softball season ends in South Carolina, head coach Doug Frye has already reserved a special place in his heart for his 2026 Gray Collegiate Academy team.

“This is the best athletic team I’ve ever coached,” he said. “We’re very athletic. We’re very fast. It’s solid, got good pitching. This is probably one of the top teams, if not the top team I’ve had.”

At 32-0 and winners of 34 consecutive games, the Lady War Eagles will open Tuesday’s Game 1 of the South Carolina High School League (SCHSL) Class 4A best-of-three series against A.C. Flora (25-6) at home. Along with the record, winning streak and No. 10 national ranking by High School On SI, Gray Collegiate Academy owns two decisive wins over the Lady Falcons this season by the scores of 7-0 and 15-2.

“I think undefeated and state champions sounds good,” Gray Collegiate Academy junior and reigning State Player of the Year Aspen Boulware said. “I think that the ultimate goal is to be state champions and the way we’ve done that is being undefeated and working hard and winning every game. That’s what got us here. So, I think, hopefully, we’ll be able to finish it in two and not need a third game and stayed undefeated and be state champions.”

Gray Collegiate Academy after winning the Class 4A Lower State title. | Gray Collegiate Academy athletics

Focused Despite the Stakes

Nevertheless, the team is not clearing out a space in the trophy case for its third consecutive title and fourth championship in five years.

“A.C. Flora’s got a very good team,” Frye said. “It’s going to be a tough battle. But we’ve had a very tough schedule and these guys have stayed focused on one game at a time. It’d be nice to win it all and go undefeated. But that’s hard. Winning is a lot harder, but these girls make it look easy. But it’s not.”

Pitcher Peyton Hendrix, who owns a victory this season over the Lady Falcons and teams with some of their players for travel ball, shared similar sentiments.

“I do know that they’re going to come in ready to play,” pitcher Peyton Hendrix said. “Ready to fight for the win, so I think we need to stay focused and not give them anything.”

Battle-Tested for the Postseason

A schedule that also included three wins over defending Class 5A Division I champion J.F. Byrnes, a 10-0 shutout over last year’s Division II champion Catawba Ridge and five wins over region rival North Augusta have helped toughen Gray Collegiate Academy during the postseason, according to Frye.

Its last three playoff wins were decided by two runs or fewer. Boulware, who’s graduating a year early to attend the University of South Carolina, said the tough wins have further strengthened the team’s chemistry and togetherness.

Boulware’s Final High School Push

“I think we’re all super-excited,” said Boulware, whose 11 HRs lead the team. “We’re into the final and we’re like getting a little jittery. So we just need to calm down and play our regular softball. I think our pitchers are doing a good job and we’re coming together offensively, something we need to do better at. I feel like we’re leaving runners on base.

“But ultimately, I feel like we’re working hard. So hopefully, we can string together the last two wins.”

Weather Could Become a Factor

When the series begins could depend on Mother Nature. Since Monday, the Midlands region where both Gray Collegiate Academy and A.C. Flora reside have been hit with heavy rain and occasional thunderstorms.

With forecasts predicting heavy showers through possibly Saturday, both teams could find themselves dealing with potential rust. Each posted their respective deciding Upper and Lower State final series victory on May 20.

Both Frye and A.C. Flora head coach James Marlowe are hoping the rain can subside enough for their fields to drain out the extra water and be available for play.

Game 2 is scheduled for Wednesday at A.C. Flora with Game 3, if necessary, back in West Columbia.

Gray Collegiate Academy pitcher Peyton Hendrix | Gray Collegiate Academy athletics