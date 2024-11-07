High School

Irmo wins appeal to remain in South Carolina football state playoffs

SCHL appeals committee votes 10-2 to remove sanction; a player remains ineligible

Mike Duprez

Irmo quarterback A.J. Brand and his undefeated team are back in the 2024 South Carolina football state playoffs after the SCHL appeals committee voted to reverse sanctions against the program.
Irmo’s undefeated football team will remain in the state playoffs.

The South Carolina High School League voted 10-2 on Thursday to remove sanctions against Irmo. Pending further documentation, the student athlete is ineligible but the Yellow Jackets don’t have to forfeit any games, don’t have to pay a fine and are eligible for the state playoffs.

Irmo’s postseason status was in jeopardy before the executive committee’s meeting via Zoom on Thursday. 

The Yellow Jackets are 9-0 and conclude their regular season on Friday with a much-anticipated game with undefeated crosstown rival Dutch Fork.

Irmo will get a high seed and first-round bye in the Class AAAAA Division 2 state playoffs, which begin Nov. 15.

