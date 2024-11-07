Irmo wins appeal to remain in South Carolina football state playoffs
SCHL appeals committee votes 10-2 to remove sanction; a player remains ineligible
Irmo’s undefeated football team will remain in the state playoffs.
The South Carolina High School League voted 10-2 on Thursday to remove sanctions against Irmo. Pending further documentation, the student athlete is ineligible but the Yellow Jackets don’t have to forfeit any games, don’t have to pay a fine and are eligible for the state playoffs.
Irmo’s postseason status was in jeopardy before the executive committee’s meeting via Zoom on Thursday.
The Yellow Jackets are 9-0 and conclude their regular season on Friday with a much-anticipated game with undefeated crosstown rival Dutch Fork.
Irmo will get a high seed and first-round bye in the Class AAAAA Division 2 state playoffs, which begin Nov. 15.
