Recruiting process continues for 2025 South Carolina 3-star LB Brock Feinberg
If football tallied statistics similar to hockey and/or basketball, Brock Feinberg would be the ultimate assist man. On offense and on defense, Wando High School turned to their senior athlete to make plays and to help spring his teammates for the game changer. Feinberg (6-1, 218) put down the stats, but an area that might get overlooked for the three-star is his affect on the Warriors’ squad. Feinberg’s do-all approach on the field helped the Warriors from a 1-9 squad in 2023 to a playoff team (5-6) against South Carolina 5A competition.
The long line of positions played during his senior campaign were listed.
“I lined up at tight end, H-back, inside linebacker, outside linebacker, fullback, tailback, and I played as an edge rusher on some plays,” Feinberg said.
The Warriors got Feinberg more involved in the offense this year.
“Over the past three years I was more of a blocking tight end, but we got a new head coach; I was in on a lot of plays this year,” Feinberg stated. “I would block and release and go on a route. I was blocking at tight end, but I also went out on routes. Based on how I was used in the past, this caught defenses by surprise.”
Utilizing Feinberg in different ways led to 369 yards and six touchdowns off just 18 receptions.
Flipping the field, Feinberg talked about his roles on the other side of the ball, “On defense I was more of a fill the gap – a true Mike-backer, but I still covered. My main purpose was to stuff the run and make sure nothing got past the line.”
Full season stats on the Warriors have not been released yet, but through nine games Feinberg ended 50 plays with 3.5 tackles for a loss, 1.5 sacks, two quarterback hurries, one pass deflection, and one forced fumble.
Against the Stratford Knights, Feinberg turned in his best performance of the season.
“I’d say for defense my best game was against Stratford,” Feinberg shared. “I didn’t play the whole game on defense because I was playing so much both ways, but I was still named Defensive Player of the Week.
“I had 14 total tackles, two sacks, and a forced fumble. Except for an interception, I got into everything a defensive player would want to do against an offense in the Stratford game. I read the scheme right and had opportunities to make plays.”
Want to see the Tom Lemming three-star go off on offense, pop on the Cane Bay game.
“I’d go with Cane Bay as my best on offense,” Feinberg said. “That was a close game. I believe my first touchdown got us the lead. They started coming back, and then it was tied it up 21-21. I got my second touchdown to seal the win. That was a big moment, and a big opportunity to make a play to get us the lead for the win. I had a good game blocking and receiving against Cane Bay.”
Along the recruiting trail, Charlotte, Buffalo, Hampton, Sydney, and Limestone have offered with Syracuse extending a preferred walk-on. Next level coaches have shared what they like about Feinberg’s skills.
“What they like about my game, they love that I am physical player that plays with effort, and they like my motor,” Feinberg stated. “They like that I make plays and that I am all over the field. The physicality that I play with is what they like. The coaches like how I block guys to the ground and how I pop guys on defense.”
With the Early Signing Period in the rearview mirror, and the transfer portal officially opening on Dec. 9, programs are looking at their rosters to see what talent gaps need to be filled for next year’s roster.
The teams showing recruiting interest that could turn into offers were shared, “I am on NC State’s board, and I have heard from Wake Forest. Coastal Carolina, App (Appalachian) State, Georgia Southern, Citadel, and East Carolina are also showing interest.”
East Carolina and Citadel hosted Feinberg on game-days this fall. Other recruiting visits are in the works.
OFFSEASON GRIND UNDERWAY
Even though the Warriors’ 2024 season ended on Nov. 15, Feinberg is still in football training mode.
“I am playing rugby, I am wrestling, and I am competing in track,” Feinberg said. “With rugby and wrestling, I am doing a split season because they are happening at the same time. I believe both will help me with football, and wrestling will help make my footwork better. That’s two huge sports that will help you with football.”
Belton-Honea Path Returns to Title Game After 20 Years
South Carolina high school football live updates Dec. 6