Top 25 South Carolina High School Football Rankings (12/2/2024)
The third round of the South Carolina High School League state football playoffs is complete and as move closer and closer to the state finals, its time to take a look at our latest Top 25 South Carolina High School Football Rankings.
TOP 25 SOUTH CAROLINA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL RANKINGS
1. Westside (12-0)
Previous week: 1
Last week: defeated Camden 49-7, third round of the AAAA state playoffs.
Up next: vs. South Pointe, Class AAAA state semifinals.
2. Dutch Fork (11-0)
Previous week: 2
Last week: defeated River Bluff 52-14, third round of the AAAAA Division 1 state playoffs.
Up next: vs. Spartanburg, Class AAAAA Division 1 state semifinals.
3. Summerville (12-0)
Previous week: 3
Last week: defeated Ridge View 49-20, third round of the AAAAA Division 1 state playoffs.
Up next: vs. Sumter, Class AAAAA Division 1 state semifinals.
4. Northwestern (12-0)
Previous week: 4
Last week: defeated Greenwood 35-6, third round of the AAAAA Division 2 state playoffs.
Up next: vs. No. 9 Gaffney, Class AAAAA Division 2 state semifinals.
5. Hammond School (13-0)
Previous week: 5
Last week: season complete.
Up next: season complete, SCISA 4-A state champions.
6. Irmo (11-1)
Previous week: 6
Last week: defeated West Florence 56-7, third round of the AAAAA Division 2 state playoffs.
Up next: vs. White Knoll, Class AAAAA Division 2 state semifinals.
7. Sumter (12-0)
Previous week: 8
Last week: defeated James Island 31-14, third round of the AAAAA Division 1 state playoffs.
Up next: at No. 3 Summerville, Class AAAAA Division 1 state semifinals.
8. Mountain View Prep (12-0)
Previous week: 7
Last week: defeated Crescent 30-14, third round of the Class AAA state playoffs.
Up next: vs. No. 13 Belton-Honea Path, Class AAA state semifinals.
9. Gaffney (10-1)
Previous week: 10
Last week: defeated T.L. Hanna 21-7, third round of the AAAAA Division 2 state playoffs.
Up next: at Northwestern, Class AAAAA Division 2 state semifinals.
10. Spartanburg (9-2)
Previous week: 11
Last week: defeated J.L. Mann 35-9, third round of the AAAAA Division 1 state playoffs.
Up next: vs. No. 2 Dutch Fork, Class AAAAA Division 1 state semifinals.
11. Abbeville (11-1)
Previous week: 13
Last week: defeated Lamar 48-28, third round of the A state playoffs.
Up next: vs. Lewisville, Class A state semifinals.
12. South Pointe (11-2)
Previous week: 14
Last week: defeated then-No. 9 Daniel 48-36, third round of the Class AAAA state playoffs.
Up next: at No. 2 Westside, Class AAAA state semifinals.
13. Belton-Honea Path (12-1)
Previous week: 15
Last week: defeated Powdersville 35-14, third round of the AAA state playoffs.
Up next: at No. 8 Mountain View Prep, Class AAA state semifinals.
14. Loris (11-1)
Previous week: 16
Last week: defeated Keenan 30-14, third round of the AAA state playoffs.
Up next: vs. Oceanside Collegiate Academy, Class AAA state semifinals.
15. Fairfield Central (12-1)
Last week: defeated Central 48-28, third round of the AA state playoffs.
Up next: at Clinton, Class AA state semifinals.
16. Barnwell (12-1)
Previous week: 20
Last week: defeated Cheraw 28-27, third round of the AA state playoffs.
Up next: at Manning, Class AA state semifinals.
17. North Augusta (12-1)
Previous week: Not ranked
Last week: defeated Gilbert 63-16, third round of the AAAA state playoffs.
Up next: vs. No. 16 South Florence, Class AAAA state semifinals.
18. South Florence (10-3)
Previous week: 25
Last week: defeated No. 17 Hartsville 49-21, third round of the AAAA state playoffs.
Up next: at No. 17 North Augusta, Class AAAA state semifinals.
19. Clinton (10-2)
Previous week: Not ranked
Last week: defeated then-No. 11 Batesburg-Leesville 31-14, third round of the Class AA state playoffs.
Up next: vs. Fairfield Central, Class AA state semifinals.
20. Oceanside Collegiate Academy (9-3)
Previous week: Not ranked
Last week: defeated Dillon 28-21, third round of the Class AAA state playoffs.
Up next: at No. 14 Loris, Class AAA state semifinals.
21. Manning (11-1)
Previous week: Not ranked
Last week: defeated Philip Simmons, third round of the Class AA state playoffs
Up next: vs. No. 16 Barnwell, Class AA state semifinals.
22. Lewisville (12-1)
Previous week: Not ranked
Last week: defeated Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 31-6, third round of the Class A state playoffs.
Up next: at Abbeville, Class A state semifinals.
23. Daniel (11-2)
Previous week: 19
Last week: lost 48-36 to South Pointe, third round of the Class AAAA state playoffs.
SEASON COMPLETE
24. Batesburg-Leesville (12-1)
Previous week: 15
Last week: lost 31-14 to Clinton, third round of the Class AAAA state playoffs.
SEASON COMPLETE
25. Lake View (11-1)
Previous week: Not ranked
Last week: defeated Bamberg-Ehrhardt 42-32, third round of the Class AAA state playoffs.
Up next: vs. Cross, Class A state semifinals.