Top 25 South Carolina High School Football Rankings (12/2/2024)

The top half of our rankings stood strong last week; but the bottom sees a major shakeup and six newly ranked teams

Mike Duprez

The Westside Rams continue to lead the way at the top of our Top 25 South Carolina football rankings. The Rams put their undeated record on the line in the Class AAAA state semifinals this weekend against South Pointe.
The third round of the South Carolina High School League state football playoffs is complete and as move closer and closer to the state finals, its time to take a look at our latest Top 25 South Carolina High School Football Rankings.

TOP 25 SOUTH CAROLINA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL RANKINGS

1. Westside (12-0)

Previous week: 1

Last week: defeated Camden 49-7, third round of the AAAA state playoffs.

Up next: vs. South Pointe, Class AAAA state semifinals.

2. Dutch Fork (11-0)

Previous week: 2

Last week: defeated River Bluff 52-14, third round of the AAAAA Division 1 state playoffs.

Up next: vs. Spartanburg, Class AAAAA Division 1 state semifinals.

3. Summerville (12-0)

Previous week: 3

Last week: defeated Ridge View 49-20, third round of the AAAAA Division 1 state playoffs.

Up next: vs. Sumter, Class AAAAA Division 1 state semifinals.

4. Northwestern (12-0)

Previous week: 4

Last week: defeated Greenwood 35-6, third round of the AAAAA Division 2 state playoffs.

Up next: vs. No. 9 Gaffney, Class AAAAA Division 2 state semifinals.

5. Hammond School (13-0)

Previous week: 5

Last week: season complete.

Up next: season complete, SCISA 4-A state champions.

6. Irmo (11-1)

Previous week: 6

Last week: defeated West Florence 56-7, third round of the AAAAA Division 2 state playoffs.

Up next: vs. White Knoll, Class AAAAA Division 2 state semifinals.

7. Sumter (12-0)

Previous week: 8

Last week: defeated James Island 31-14, third round of the AAAAA Division 1 state playoffs.

Up next: at No. 3 Summerville, Class AAAAA Division 1 state semifinals.

8. Mountain View Prep (12-0)

Previous week: 7

Last week: defeated Crescent 30-14, third round of the Class AAA state playoffs.

Up next: vs. No. 13 Belton-Honea Path, Class AAA state semifinals.

9. Gaffney (10-1)

Previous week: 10

Last week: defeated T.L. Hanna 21-7, third round of the AAAAA Division 2 state playoffs.

Up next: at Northwestern, Class AAAAA Division 2 state semifinals.

10. Spartanburg (9-2)

Previous week: 11

Last week: defeated J.L. Mann 35-9, third round of the AAAAA Division 1 state playoffs.

Up next: vs. No. 2 Dutch Fork, Class AAAAA Division 1 state semifinals.

11. Abbeville (11-1)

Previous week: 13

Last week: defeated Lamar 48-28, third round of the A state playoffs.

Up next: vs. Lewisville, Class A state semifinals.

12. South Pointe (11-2)

Previous week: 14

Last week:  defeated then-No. 9 Daniel 48-36, third round of the Class AAAA state playoffs.

Up next: at No. 2 Westside, Class AAAA state semifinals.

13. Belton-Honea Path (12-1)

Previous week: 15

Last week: defeated Powdersville 35-14, third round of the AAA state playoffs.

Up next: at No. 8 Mountain View Prep, Class AAA state semifinals.

14. Loris (11-1)

Previous week: 16

Last week: defeated Keenan 30-14, third round of the AAA state playoffs.

Up next: vs. Oceanside Collegiate Academy, Class AAA state semifinals.

15. Fairfield Central (12-1)

Last week: defeated Central 48-28, third round of the AA state playoffs.

Up next: at Clinton, Class AA state semifinals.

16. Barnwell (12-1)

Previous week: 20

Last week: defeated Cheraw 28-27, third round of the AA state playoffs.

Up next: at Manning, Class AA state semifinals.

17. North Augusta (12-1)

Previous week: Not ranked

Last week: defeated Gilbert 63-16, third round of the AAAA state playoffs.

Up next: vs. No. 16 South Florence, Class AAAA state semifinals.

18. South Florence (10-3)

Previous week: 25

Last week: defeated No. 17 Hartsville 49-21, third round of the AAAA state playoffs.

Up next: at No. 17 North Augusta, Class AAAA state semifinals.

19. Clinton (10-2)

Previous week: Not ranked

Last week: defeated then-No. 11 Batesburg-Leesville 31-14, third round of the Class AA state playoffs.

Up next: vs. Fairfield Central, Class AA state semifinals.

20. Oceanside Collegiate Academy (9-3)

Previous week: Not ranked

Last week: defeated Dillon 28-21, third round of the Class AAA state playoffs.

Up next: at No. 14 Loris, Class AAA state semifinals.

21. Manning (11-1)

Previous week: Not ranked

Last week: defeated Philip Simmons, third round of the Class AA state playoffs

Up next: vs. No. 16 Barnwell, Class AA state semifinals.

22. Lewisville (12-1)

Previous week: Not ranked

Last week: defeated Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 31-6, third round of the Class A state playoffs.

Up next: at Abbeville, Class A state semifinals.

23. Daniel (11-2)

Previous week: 19

Last week: lost 48-36 to South Pointe, third round of the Class AAAA state playoffs.

SEASON COMPLETE

24. Batesburg-Leesville (12-1)

Previous week: 15

Last week: lost 31-14 to Clinton, third round of the Class AAAA state playoffs.

SEASON COMPLETE

25. Lake View (11-1)

Previous week: Not ranked

Last week: defeated Bamberg-Ehrhardt 42-32, third round of the Class AAA state playoffs.

Up next: vs. Cross, Class A state semifinals.

