South Carolina Edges North Carolina in an Instant-Classic, Overtime Thriller at the Carolinas Classic

The top basketball seniors in South Carolina and North Carolina light up the scoreboard for the most points in the event’s 27-year history

For the first time in nearly a decade, the Carolinas Classic All-Star Basketball Game was held Saturday in the Palmetto State.

Dorman High School in the town of Spartanburg will serve as the event’s new location the next four years.

Fittingly, one of the marquee gymnasiums for high school basketball was centerstage for a “Classic” border battle. For four quarters and an extra three minutes, 20 senior standout players waged a thrilling shootout to remember.

The best girls game I’ve ever seen Scott Earley, SCACA Executive Director

Epic Scoring Performances Set New Records

With North Carolina guard Oshauna Holland hitting a halfcourt shot as time expired in overtime, the 109-107 victory by South Carolina rewrote the event record book:

The 216 combined points surpassed the previous mark of 194 set in 2005

The most points scored by South Carolina broke the previous mark of 105 set the same year.

Holland led all scorers with 29 points, followed by North Carolina teammate Kiara Anderson with 22 points. South Carolina had five players in double figures, led by Game MVP LA Alexander of Camden.

“The best girls' game I’ve ever seen – an OT thriller,” S.C. Athletic Coaches Association Executive Director Scott Earley was quoted saying afterwards.

It’s not really about the MVP” South Carolina forward LA Alexander

South Carolina forward LA Alexander receives the Game MVP Award. | S.C. Basketball Coaches Association

South Carolina led as many as 13 points in the second half. Leading the charge on both ends of the court was the Tennessee State-bound Alexander.

Her scoring and defense in the paint was a major factor in South Carolina’s success. Yet she will tell anyone it was a complete team effort with key moments provided by various players.

Among the early contributors was Mauldin forward Jahzara Leamon. She scored eight of her 15 points in the first quarter and rebounded from two missed technical foul free throws that could have put South Carolina up in regulation with an early basket in overtime.

Guard Celena Grant of 2-time Class 4A champion North Augusta scored 15 of her 17 points in the second half. Yet perhaps one of the most impactful moments came from a non-double figure scorer.

After North Carolina rallied from an 8-point deficit in the fourth quarter to lead 96-93, Rock Hill guard Chloe Hudson hit a game-tying 3-pointer with 13 seconds left.

It was just her second field goal of the game.

“It’s really not about the MVP,” Alexander said. “It’s about the teamwork. Me personally, the MVP really doesn’t matter. All that matters is that we competed and that’s what we got.”

Co-Players of the Year Rivals Turned Teammates

South Carolina guard Chase Thomas | Thomas Grant Jr.

Saturday’s game has an air of déjà vu for Blythewood guard Chase Thomas.

She was at Dorman less than a month ago for a third-round matchup in the Class 5A Division I playoffs against the Lady Cavaliers. Opposing Thomas was senior forward Morgan White, with whom she shared the S.C. Basketball Coaches Association Player of the Year award for their classification.

Thomas finished with 20 points, six rebounds and six assists as Blythewood escaped with the 54-52 victory. White finished with 11 points and nine rebounds.

The two shared the same court again, this time working together for the South Carolina team. Thomas scored nine of her 13 points on three, 3-pointers in the first half.

White finished with 12 points, including a layup in overtime after North Carolina got within a point.

“It was just a great game and I’m just excited to be selected and it was just a great weekend,” Thomas said. “It was fun. We made chemistry quickly. These girls that I played with, it was just fun to be able to play with them and win.”

South Carolina forward Morgan White drives to the basket on her homefloor at Dorman High School. | Thomas Grant Jr.

It's more than just basketball S.C. All-Star head coach Terrance Gibson

The South Carolina All-Star team | S.C. Basketball Coaches Association

The All-Star Game ending provided a positive closing note for the 2025-26 season for South Carolina head coach Terrance Gibson.

He started his first year at Brookland-Cayce after a successful stint at Ridge View. Gibson took over a program that went winless in region play and led the Lady Bearcats to as many wins (5) as it had posted the previous seven seasons combined.

With what he called the invaluable assistance of James Island head coach Now he gets to add coaching the highest scoring team in South Carolina Carolinas Classic All-Star Game history to his resume.

“It couldn’t be more satisfying,” Gibson said. “It’s an honor to coach girls that have that much talent. But more than their talent, they have great character and that comes from where they come from – their homes, their neighborhood, their community.

“To have a high level of character, it’s more than just basketball. It’s great to be around athletes that not only care about being great basketball players. They care about being great people.”