South Carolina high school football: 10 linebackers to watch in 2024
The start of the 2024 high school football season is approaching in South Carolina. Over the coming days and weeks leading up to the season we will be looking at the top returning players at various positions. In this edition, we’re going to look at linebackers.
There are plenty of good linebackers in the Palmetto state not limited to the names on this list. Below is a look at some of them who are drawing the attention of college recruiters.
Andrew Ruppe, Senior, Gaffney
The 6-foot-2, 225-pound middle linebacker is a big-time ball-hawker, grabbing interceptions like a defensive back. Ruppe led the state with 11 picks to go along with 29 tackles, 2 forced fumbles and 2 pass deflections. He has offers from Newberry and Wingate.
Andon Hawkins, Senior, Midland Valley
Hawkins was one of the state’s leading tacklers with 187, including 18 for loss. The 5-foot-9, 205-pounder had 13 quarterback hurries, 4 pass deflections and an interception.
Spencer Conn, Senior, Daniel
The 5-foot-11, 210-pound linebacker was equally adept against the run and pass. Conn had 148 tackles, including 15 for loss and 7 quarterback sacks. The two-sport star recently received his first Division I college offer from Murray State.
Silas Parrish, Senior, Walhalla
Parrish is undersized for a linebacker at 5-foot-9, 175 pounds but that doesn’t stop him from making a lot of plays. He’s coming off a junior season in which he recorded 162 tackles, including 12 for loss. He also had an interception, a sack and four hurries.
Gavin Stam, Senior, Chapin
The 5-foot-11, 210-pound all-region selection had 116 tackles, including 22 for loss, and 2 forced fumbles in 2023. He has one college offer.
Michael Boulware Jr., Junior, Gray Collegiate Academy
Boulware, whose father starred at Florida State and played five seasons in the NFL, had 178 tackles, including 8 for loss, along with 4 interceptions, 2 pass deflections, 2 sacks and a force fumble in his sophomore season.
Christopher Glover II, Junior, Calhoun County
Glover is coming off an outstanding sophomore season during which he had 104 tackles, an interception, 4 pass deflections and 2 forced fumbles. The 5-foot-10, 210-pounder is a two-time all-region selection and made the all-state team last season.
Darriyarn Baxley, Junior, Chester
Baxley, a 5-foot-10, 175-pounder, recorded 126 tackles, including 17 for loss, in a solid sophomore season.
Mandrell Sanders, Senior, Hampton County
The 6-foot, 190-pounder had 95 tackles, including 27.5 for loss, last season. Sanders was equally productive going after the quarterback with 7 sacks and 21 hurries. He also had 6 pass deflections, a fumble recovery and two forced fumbles.
Owen Bex, Sophomore, Trinity Collegiate School
Bex, a two-sport standout, made a solid impression in his freshman season on the gridiron. The 6-foot-2, 185-pounder recorded 56 tackles, including 14 for loss. Bex also had 3 sacks, 3 fumble recoveries and 2 pass deflections.
