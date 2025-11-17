High School

South Carolina High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (SCHSL) - November 17, 2025

Get every bracket and matchup in the 2025 South Carolina high school football playoffs

Brady Twombly

T.L. Hanna High runs near Hillcrest High during the fourth quarter at Hillcrest High School in Simpsonville, S.C. Friday, October 3, 2025.
The 2025 South Carolina high school football playoffs roll onto the Third Round on Friday, November 17, with 24 games.

High School On SI has brackets for every classification and division in the South Carolina high school playoffs. The championship games will begin on December 5.

Class 1A Bracket (select to view bracket)

Third Round

No. 3 Johnson vs. No. 2 Lewisville

No. 1 Lamar vs. No. 1 Hunter-Kinard-Tyler

No. 2 Johnsonville vs. No. 1 Cross

No. 1 Bamberg-Ehrhardt vs. No. 1 Carvers Bay

*all games 11/21 at 7:30 PM

Class 2A Bracket

Third Round

No. 2 Fairfield Central vs. No. 1 Clinton

No. 1 Strom Thurmond vs. No. 1 Chester

No. 1 Manning vs. No. 1 Hampton County

No. 1 Philip Simmons vs. No. 2 Central

*all games 11/21 at 7:30 PM

Class 3A Bracket

Third Round

No. 5 Mountain View Prep vs. No. 1 Powdersville

No. 2 Woodruff vs. No. 3 Belton-Honea Path

No. 4 Dillon vs. No. 1 Oceanside Collegiate Academy

No. 2 Newberry vs. No. 3 Loris

*all games 11/21 at 7:30 PM

Class 4A Bracket

Third Round

No. 5 Flora vs. No. 1 South Pointe

No. 7 Camden vs. No. 3 Westside

No. 4 North Augusta vs. No. 1 South Florence

No. 2 Hilton Head vs. No. 3 Gray Collegiate Academy

*all games 11/21 at 7:30 PM

Class 5A D1 Bracket

Third Round

No. 4 Byrnes vs. No. 1 Dutch Fork

No. 2 Dorman vs. No. 3 Ridge View

No. 5 Summerville vs. No. 1 Carolina Forest

No. 2 Stratford vs. No. 6 James Island

*all games 11/21 at 7:30 PM

Class 5A D2 Bracket

Third Round

No. 5 Gaffney vs. No. 1 Northwestern

No. 2 T.L. Hanna vs. No. 3 Indian Land

No. 4 White Knoll vs. No. 1 Irmo

No. 2 Berkeley vs. No. 3 Myrtle Beach

*all games 11/21 at 7:30 PM

