South Carolina High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (SCHSL) - November 17, 2025
The 2025 South Carolina high school football playoffs roll onto the Third Round on Friday, November 17, with 24 games.
High School On SI has brackets for every classification and division in the South Carolina high school playoffs. The championship games will begin on December 5.
Class 1A Bracket (select to view bracket)
Third Round
No. 3 Johnson vs. No. 2 Lewisville
No. 1 Lamar vs. No. 1 Hunter-Kinard-Tyler
No. 2 Johnsonville vs. No. 1 Cross
No. 1 Bamberg-Ehrhardt vs. No. 1 Carvers Bay
*all games 11/21 at 7:30 PM
Class 2A Bracket
Third Round
No. 2 Fairfield Central vs. No. 1 Clinton
No. 1 Strom Thurmond vs. No. 1 Chester
No. 1 Manning vs. No. 1 Hampton County
No. 1 Philip Simmons vs. No. 2 Central
*all games 11/21 at 7:30 PM
Class 3A Bracket
Third Round
No. 5 Mountain View Prep vs. No. 1 Powdersville
No. 2 Woodruff vs. No. 3 Belton-Honea Path
No. 4 Dillon vs. No. 1 Oceanside Collegiate Academy
No. 2 Newberry vs. No. 3 Loris
*all games 11/21 at 7:30 PM
Class 4A Bracket
Third Round
No. 5 Flora vs. No. 1 South Pointe
No. 7 Camden vs. No. 3 Westside
No. 4 North Augusta vs. No. 1 South Florence
No. 2 Hilton Head vs. No. 3 Gray Collegiate Academy
*all games 11/21 at 7:30 PM
Class 5A D1 Bracket
Third Round
No. 4 Byrnes vs. No. 1 Dutch Fork
No. 2 Dorman vs. No. 3 Ridge View
No. 5 Summerville vs. No. 1 Carolina Forest
No. 2 Stratford vs. No. 6 James Island
*all games 11/21 at 7:30 PM
Class 5A D2 Bracket
Third Round
No. 5 Gaffney vs. No. 1 Northwestern
No. 2 T.L. Hanna vs. No. 3 Indian Land
No. 4 White Knoll vs. No. 1 Irmo
No. 2 Berkeley vs. No. 3 Myrtle Beach
*all games 11/21 at 7:30 PM