South Carolina High School Football All-Classification Rankings: October 27, 2025
Another week of the 2025 South Carolina high school football season has come and gone, and High School On SI has all of the latest computer rankings for each classification as of October 27, 2025.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm
inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
The No. 1-ranked team in the all-classification High School On SI South Carolina Top 25 is also the No. 1-ranked team in our Class AAAAA computer rankings, Irmo.
Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are High School On SI's latest South Carolina high school football computer rankings, as of October 27, 2025:
SCHSL High School Football Class A Rankings
1. Carvers Bay (10-0)
2. Bamberg-Ehrhardt (9-0)
3. Ware Shoals (9-0)
4. Abbeville (7-2)
5. Latta (8-1)
6. Lewisville (6-3)
7. Scott's Branch (7-2)
8. Johnsonville (6-2)
9. Hunter-Kinard-Tyler (7-2)
10. Lamar (6-3)
11. Dixie (5-3)
12. Baptist Hill (6-3)
13. Lake View (3-4)
14. Cross (4-4)
15. Ridgeland/Hardeeville (4-5)
16. Lee Central (4-5)
17. McCormick (2-7)
18. Johnson (4-5)
19. Blackville-Hilda (4-5)
20. Hardeeville (3-6)
21. Ridge Spring-Monetta (4-5)
22. Hannah-Pamplico (2-6)
23. Hemingway (1-4)
24. Wagener-Salley (3-6)
25. Calhoun Falls Charter (2-6)
SCHSL High School Football Class AA Rankings
1. Strom Thurmond (7-2)
2. Central (7-1)
3. North Central (8-1)
4. Batesburg-Leesville (7-2)
5. Fairfield Central (6-3)
6. Clinton (7-3)
7. Hampton County (7-3)
8. Andrew Jackson (5-4)
9. Philip Simmons (7-2)
10. East Clarendon (7-2)
11. Timberland (7-2)
12. Manning (6-3)
13. Saluda (5-4)
14. Liberty (6-3)
15. Cheraw (5-4)
16. Chester (6-4)
17. Mid-Carolina (4-5)
18. Woodland (5-4)
19. Chesterfield (5-4)
20. Andrews (4-5)
21. Eau Claire (5-4)
22. Lake Marion (4-4)
23. Kingstree (4-5)
24. Chesnee (4-5)
25. Pelion (4-5)
SCHSL High School Football Class AAA Rankings
1. Newberry (9-0)
2. Woodruff (8-1)
3. Belton-Honea Path (9-0)
4. Orangeburg-Wilkinson (8-0)
5. Oceanside Collegiate Academy (7-2)
6. Loris (9-0)
7. Powdersville (6-2)
8. Swansea (8-1)
9. Christ Church Episcopal (6-3)
10. Crescent (6-3)
11. Silver Bluff (5-4)
12. Marlboro County (6-3)
13. Dillon (5-4)
14. Waccamaw (6-3)
15. Southside Christian (4-5)
16. Hanahan (4-5)
17. Broome (4-5)
18. St. Joseph's Catholic (5-4)
19. Pendleton (5-4)
20. Fox Creek (5-4)
21. North Charleston (5-4)
22. West-Oak (3-6)
23. Keenan (3-7)
24. Aynor (3-6)
25. Chapman (1-8)
SCHSL High School Football Class AAAA Rankings
1. South Pointe (8-1)
2. South Florence (8-1)
3. North Augusta (8-1)
4. Hilton Head (8-1)
5. Hartsville (7-2)
6. Gray Collegiate Academy (7-2)
7. Camden (7-2)
8. Seneca (9-1)
9. Wren (7-2)
10. Daniel (8-1)
11. Bluffton (6-2)
12. Flora (8-1)
13. Midland Valley (7-2)
14. Westside (5-4)
15. May River (7-2)
16. Crestwood (5-4)
17. Bishop England (6-3)
18. Wilson (5-4)
19. Gilbert (5-4)
20. Fountain Inn (5-4)
21. South Aiken (4-5)
22. Lower Richland (5-5)
23. Emerald (4-5)
24. York (3-6)
25. Greer (4-5)
SCHSL High School Football Class AAAAA Rankings
1. Irmo (9-0)
2. Northwestern (8-1)
3. Carolina Forest (8-1)
4. Dutch Fork (7-1)
5. Indian Land (9-0)
6. Greenwood (8-1)
7. T.L. Hanna (8-1)
8. Stratford (8-1)
9. James Island (8-1)
10. Sumter (8-1)
11. White Knoll (6-3)
12. Summerville (7-2)
13. Dorman (6-2)
14. Berkeley (7-2)
15. Ridge View (6-3)
16. Rock Hill (6-4)
17. Myrtle Beach (6-3)
18. Clover (5-4)
19. Greenville (6-3)
20. Lucy G. Beckham (5-3)
21. Gaffney (6-3)
22. Ashley Ridge (5-4)
23. Spartanburg (5-4)
24. Hillcrest (6-4)
25. Catawba Ridge (4-4)
View full Class AAAAA rankings