South Carolina high school football computer rankings (11/4/2024)
Ahead of the final week of the South Carolina high school football season, High School on SI has published its computer rankings for this week.
South Carolina High School League (SCHSL) Class AAAAA once again sees Dutch Fork land at the No. 1 spot. The Silver Foxes take on Irmo and look to keep the stop spot to end the season on Friday.
Westside sits atop the Class AAAA rankings. The Rams are 8-0 and take on win less Southside this week and will most likely hold that ranking to finish the season.
Our computer rankings run parallel with our expert South Carolina high school football Top 25.
SBLive's formula was created using its linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Here are SBLive's latest South Carolina football computer rankings, as of Nov. 4, 2024:
SOUTH CAROLINA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL COMPUTER RANKINGS
Class AAAAA
1. Dutch Fork (8-0)
1.185 Pts
2. Northwestern (10-0)
1.080 Pts
3. Irmo (8-0)
1.047 Pts
4. Summerville (10-0)
1.019 Pts
5. Spartanburg (7-1)
0.979 Pts
6. Sumter (9-0)
0.962 Pts
7. Gaffney (7-1)
0.893 Pts
8. River Bluff (7-2)
0.850 Pts
9. T.L. Hanna (7-2)
0.820 Pts
10. Ridge View (6-3)
0.812 Pts
Complete Class AAAAA Rankings
Class AAAA
1. Westside (8-0)
1.062 Pts
2. Hartsville (8-1-1)
0.880 Pts
3. South Pointe (8-2)
0.869 Pts
4. Daniel (8-1)
0.847 Pts
5. Bishop England (8-2)
0.836 Pts
6. Gray Collegiate Academy (7-2)
0.822 Pts
7. Camden (7-3)
0.806 Pts
8. North Augusta (7-1)
0.791 Pts
9. South Florence (7-3)
0.758 Pts
10. Seneca (8-1)
0.748 Pts
Class AAA
1. Woodruff (7-1)
0.876 Pts
2. Belton-Henea Path (9-1)
0.858 Pts
3. Oceanside Collegiate Academy (6-3)
0.828 Pts
4. Mountain View Christian Academy (5-3)
0.789 Pts
5. Dillon (8-2)
0.763 Pts
6. Marlboro County (7-2)
0.690 Pts
7. Marlboro County (7-2)
0.690 Pts
8. Powdersville (6-3)
0.658 Pts
9. Newberry (5-3)
0.653 Pts
10. Swansea (7-3)
0.624 Pts
Class AA
1. Batesburg-Leesville (8-0)
0.907 Pts
2. Barnwell (9-1)
0.854 Pts
3. Saluda (7-1)
0.763 Pts
4. Manning (9-1)
0.758 Pts
5. Phillip Simmons (8-2)
0.748 Pts
6. Central (8-2)
0.747 Pts
7. Clinton (6-2)
0.743 Pts
8. Fairfield Central (6-2)
0.695 Pts
9. Hampton County (7-2)
0.678 Pts
10. Timberland (7-3)
0.674 Pts
Class A
1. Lewisville (9-1)
0.834 Pts
2. Hunter-Kinard-Tyler (8-1)
0.794 Pts
3. Abbeville (7-1)
0.787 Pts
4. Blackville-Hilda (7-2)
0.707 Pts
5. Lake View (8-1)
0.691 Pts
6. Branchville (8-1)
0.680 Pts
7. Cross (8-2)
0.635 Pts
8. Bamberg-Ehrhardt (7-2)
0.632 Pts
9. Hannah-Pamplico (7-2)
0.628 Pts
10. Lamar (7-2)
0.585 Pts
DOWNLOAD THE SBLIVE APP
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
-- Brady Twombly | @sblivesports