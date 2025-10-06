South Carolina High School Football Computer Rankings: October 6, 2025
Another week of the 2025 South Carolina high school football season has come and gone, and High School On SI has all of the latest computer rankings for each classification as of October 6, 2025.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Our computer rankings run parallel to High School On SI's expert power rankings — the statewide Top 25 — released early each week.
The No. 1-ranked team in the all-classification High School On SI South Carolina Top 25 is also the No. 1-ranked team in our Division I computer rankings, Irmo.
Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are High School On SI's latest South Carolina high school football computer rankings, as of October 6, 2025:
SCHSL High School Football Class A Rankings
1. Bamberg-Ehrhardt (7-0)
2. Carvers Bay (7-0)
3. Ware Shoals (6-0)
4. Johnsonville (5-1)
5. Scott's Branch (5-1)
6. Dixie (4-1)
7. Abbeville (4-2)
8. Baptist Hill (4-2)
9. Hunter-Kinard-Tyler (4-2)
10. Lewisville (3-3)
11. Latta (5-1)
12. Lake View (3-2)
13. Lamar (3-3)
14. Lee Central (3-3)
15. Cross (3-4)
16. Hannah-Pamplico (1-5)
17. Johnson (2-4)
18. Great Falls (2-4)
19. Ridgeland/Hardeeville (3-4)
20. Calhoun Falls Charter (2-3)
21. Ridge Spring-Monetta (2-4)
22. Blackville-Hilda (2-4)
23. Whitmire (2-4)
24. Calhoun County (1-5)
25. Hemingway (0-2)
SCHSL High School Football Class AA Rankings
1. North Central (7-0)
2. Central (6-0)
3. Fairfield Central (5-2)
4. Timberland (5-1)
5. Strom Thurmond (4-2)
6. East Clarendon (5-1)
7. Saluda (4-2)
8. Andrew Jackson (3-3)
9. Philip Simmons (4-2)
10. Chesnee (4-2)
11. Chesterfield (4-2)
12. Pelion (4-2)
13. Clinton (4-3)
14. Hampton County (4-3)
15. Batesburg-Leesville (4-2)
16. Manning (3-3)
17. Academic Magnet (4-2)
18. Chester (4-3)
19. Columbia (3-3)
20. Edisto (3-3)
21. Lake Marion (3-3)
22. Woodland (3-3)
23. Mid-Carolina (2-5)
24. Eau Claire (4-3)
25. Landrum (3-3)
SCHSL High School Football Class AAA Rankings
1. Oceanside Collegiate Academy (5-2)
2. Newberry (7-0)
3. Woodruff (6-1)
4. Belton-Honea Path (7-0)
5. Swansea (7-0)
6. Waccamaw (5-1)
7. Orangeburg-Wilkinson (5-0)
8. Loris (6-0)
9. Marlboro County (5-1)
10. Powdersville (4-2)
11. Christ Church Episcopal (5-1)
12. North Charleston (5-1)
13. Crescent (4-2)
14. Fox Creek (5-1)
15. Hanahan (3-4)
16. Silver Bluff (3-4)
17. Broome (3-4)
18. Pendleton (3-3)
19. West-Oak (3-3)
20. St. Joseph's Catholic (3-3)
21. Southside Christian (1-5)
22. Dillon (2-3)
23. Carolina Academy (3-4)
24. Keenan (2-5)
25. Aynor (2-4)
SCHSL High School Football Class AAAA Rankings
1. South Pointe (5-1)
2. Gray Collegiate Academy (4-2)
3. North Augusta (6-1)
4. South Florence (5-1)
5. Daniel (5-1)
6. Hilton Head (6-1)
7. Midland Valley (5-1)
8. Flora (6-1)
9. Seneca (6-1)
10. Hartsville (4-2)
11. Camden (5-2)
12. Bluffton (5-2)
13. Bishop England (5-1)
14. Wren (4-2)
15. Fountain Inn (4-2)
16. Wilson (4-2)
17. May River (5-1)
18. Crestwood (4-3)
19. Emerald (3-3)
20. South Aiken (4-3)
21. Westside (2-4)
22. Blue Ridge (4-2)
23. York (2-4)
24. Greer (3-4)
25. Gilbert (2-4)
SCHSL High School Football Class AAAAA Rankings
1. Irmo (6-0)
2. Northwestern (6-1)
3. James Island (6-0)
4. Carolina Forest (5-1)
5. Dutch Fork (4-1)
6. Indian Land (6-0)
7. T.L. Hanna (5-1)
8. Dorman (4-1)
9. Greenwood (5-1)
10. Ridge View (4-2)
11. Summerville (5-1)
12. Greenville (5-1)
13. Sumter (6-1)
14. White Knoll (5-1)
15. Stratford (5-1)
16. Lucy G. Beckham (4-1)
17. Catawba Ridge (4-1)
18. Myrtle Beach (4-2)
19. Gaffney (4-2)
20. Berkeley (4-2)
21. Rock Hill (4-3)
22. Spartanburg (3-3)
23. Ashley Ridge (3-3)
24. Clover (4-3)
25. Westwood (4-2)
