South Carolina High School Football Computer Rankings: September 29, 2025
Another week of the 2025 South Carolina high school football season has come and gone, and High School On SI has all of the latest computer rankings for each classification as of September 29, 2025.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Our computer rankings run parallel to High School On SI's expert power rankings — the statewide Top 25 — released early each week.
Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are High School On SI's latest South Carolina high school football computer rankings, as of September 29, 2025:
SCHSL High School Football Class A Rankings
1. Carvers Bay (6-0)
2. Bamberg-Ehrhardt (6-0)
3. Ware Shoals (5-0)
4. Johnsonville (5-1)
5. Scott's Branch (4-1)
6. Dixie (3-1)
7. Latta (5-0)
8. Abbeville (3-2)
9. Baptist Hill (3-2)
10. Lake View (2-2)
11. Hunter-Kinard-Tyler (3-2)
12. Great Falls (2-3)
13. Lewisville (2-3)
14. Lamar (2-3)
15. Calhoun Falls Charter (2-2)
16. Johnson (2-3)
17. Ridge Spring-Monetta (2-3)
18. Whitmire (2-3)
19. Lee Central (2-3)
20. Hannah-Pamplico (1-4)
21. Cross (2-4)
22. Ridgeland/Hardeeville (2-4)
23. Wagener-Salley (1-4)
24. Branchville (1-3)
25. McCormick (0-5)
SCHSL High School Football Class AA Rankings
1. North Central (6-0)
2. Central (5-0)
3. Batesburg-Leesville (4-1)
4. East Clarendon (5-1)
5. Chesterfield (4-1)
6. Timberland (4-1)
7. Fairfield Central (4-2)
8. Strom Thurmond (3-2)
9. Pelion (3-2)
10. Academic Magnet (4-1)
11. Saluda (3-2)
12. Chesnee (3-2)
13. Clinton (3-3)
14. Woodland (3-2)
15. Edisto (3-2)
16. Philip Simmons (3-2)
17. Columbia (3-3)
18. Chester (3-3)
19. Mid-Carolina (2-4)
20. Hampton County (3-3)
21. Kingstree (3-3)
22. Cheraw (3-3)
23. Andrew Jackson (2-3)
24. Eau Claire (4-2)
25. Liberty (4-2)
SCHSL High School Football Class AAA Rankings
1. Oceanside Collegiate Academy (4-2)
2. Newberry (6-0)
3. Woodruff (5-1)
4. Belton-Honea Path (6-0)
5. Swansea (6-0)
6. Fox Creek (5-0)
7. Waccamaw (4-1)
8. Loris (5-0)
9. Orangeburg-Wilkinson (4-0)
10. Marlboro County (4-1)
11. Christ Church Episcopal (4-1)
12. Powdersville (3-2)
13. Hanahan (3-3)
14. Broome (3-3)
15. West-Oak (3-2)
16. North Charleston (4-1)
17. Crescent (3-2)
18. Silver Bluff (3-3)
19. St. Joseph's Catholic (3-2)
20. Dillon (2-2)
21. Carolina Academy (3-3)
22. Southside Christian (1-4)
23. Pendleton (2-3)
24. Keenan (2-4)
25. Battery Creek (2-4)
SCHSL High School Football Class AAAA Rankings
1. South Pointe (4-1)
2. Camden (5-1)
3. South Florence (4-1)
4. Gray Collegiate Academy (3-2)
5. Bishop England (5-0)
6. North Augusta (5-1)
7. Midland Valley (4-1)
8. Flora (5-1)
9. Hilton Head (5-1)
10. Daniel (4-1)
11. Seneca (5-1)
12. Hartsville (3-2)
13. Crestwood (4-2)
14. Bluffton (4-2)
15. Fountain Inn (3-2)
16. May River (4-1)
17. Emerald (3-2)
18. Blue Ridge (4-1)
19. Wren (3-2)
20. Wilson (3-2)
21. South Aiken (3-3)
22. Gilbert (2-3)
23. Lower Richland (3-3)
24. Westside (1-4)
25. Greer (2-4)
SCHSL High School Football Class AAAAA Rankings
1. Irmo (5-0)
2. Northwestern (5-1)
3. Carolina Forest (4-1)
4. James Island (5-0)
5. Indian Land (5-0)
6. Summerville (4-1)
7. Dutch Fork (3-1)
8. Dorman (3-1)
9. Berkeley (4-1)
10. Greenville (4-1)
11. Greenwood (4-1)
12. Sumter (5-1)
13. White Knoll (4-1)
14. T.L. Hanna (4-1)
15. Ridge View (3-2)
16. Stratford (4-1)
17. Catawba Ridge (4-1)
18. Lucy G. Beckham (3-1)
19. Clover (4-2)
20. Gaffney (3-2)
21. Myrtle Beach (3-2)
22. Fort Mill (4-2)
23. Rock Hill (3-3)
24. Nation Ford (3-2)
25. Boiling Springs (3-2)
View full Class AAAAA rankings