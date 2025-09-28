High School

South Carolina High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Sept. 28, 2025

Mike Duprez

Byrnes Rebels Tre Segarra (3) rushes the ball Friday, Sept. 26, 2025 during SCHSL football game against the Dorman Cavaliers at Byrnes High School in Duncan, South Carolina.
Byrnes Rebels Tre Segarra (3) rushes the ball Friday, Sept. 26, 2025 during SCHSL football game against the Dorman Cavaliers at Byrnes High School in Duncan, South Carolina. / Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Two teams in the South Carolina High School Football Top 25 suffered defeats but every other squad in last week's Top 25 was either victorious or idle.

New to the rankings this week are Gray Collegiate Academy, which beat then-No. 6 North Augusta, 41-27, and Berkeley.

1. Irmo (5-0)

Previous rank: 1

Idle; next vs. Lexington

2. South Pointe (4-1)

Previous rank: 2

Idle; next at Camden

3. Summerville (4-1)

Previous rank: 3

Defeated Goose Creek 48-0; next vs. Stall

4. Northwestern (5-1)

Previous rank: 4

Defeated Catawba Ridge 56-20; next at Clover

5. Dutch Fork (3-1)

Previous rank: 5

Idle; next vs. Chapin

6. Belton-Honea Path (6-0)

Previous rank: 7

Defeated Chapman 45-0; next vs. West-Oak

7. Loris (5-0)

Previous rank: 8

Idle; next at Dillon

8. Newberry (6-0)

Previous rank: 10

Defeated Saluda 35-7; next vs. Silver Bluff

9. James Island (5-0)

Previous rank: 11

Idle; next vs. West Ashley

10. Sumter (5-1)

Previous rank: 12

Defeated Lugoff-Elgin 57-42; next vs. West Florence

11. South Florence (4-1)

Previous rank: 13

Idle; next at Darlington

12. Dorman (4-1)

Previous rank: 14

Defeated James F. Byrnes 33-21; next vs. Boiling Springs

13. Greenville (4-1)

Previous rank: 15

Defeated J.L. Mann 34-0; next at Easley

14. Ridge View (3-2)

Previous rank: 16

Defeated Westwood 46-8; next vs. Spring Valley

15. White Knoll (4-1)

Previous rank: 17

Defeated Fort Dorchester 40-0; next vs. River Bluff

16. Gaffney (3-2)

Previous rank: 18

Defeated Spartanburg 28-21; next at Eastside

17. Gray Collegiate Academy (3-2)

Previous rank: unranked

Defeated then-No. 6 North Augusta 41-27; next at Brookland-Cayce

18. North Augusta (5-1)

Previous rank: 6

Lost 41-27 to Gray Collegiate Academy; next vs. Aiken

19. Camden (5-1)

Previous rank: 20

Defeated Dreher 43-0; next South Pointe

20. Stratford (4-1)

Previous rank: 21

Idle; next vs Berkeley

21. Oceanside Collegiate Academy (4-2)

Previous rank: 22

Defeated Atlantic Collegiate Academy 47-0; next vs. Hanahan

22. Daniel (4-1)

Previous rank: 23

Defeated Seneca 27-16; next vs. Berea

23. Mountain View Prep (5-0)

Previous rank: 24

Idle; next vs. Union County

24. Berkeley (4-1)

Previous rank: unranked

Defeated St. James 54-0; next at Stratford

25. T.L. Hanna (4-1)

Previous rank: 19

Defeated Mauldin 28-21; next at Hillcrest

Published
Mike Duprez
MIKE DUPREZ

Mike Duprez became a freelance sports journalist for Scorebooklive.com several months after retiring from the newspaper business. A native of Oakland, California, Duprez moved around as a child due to his father’s service in the United States Marine Corps. He earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1981. Duprez, who lives in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, had 30 years of experience in newspapers as well as other endeavors before retiring at the end of 2021. He covers stories in both North Carolina and South Carolina for Scorebooklive.com.

Home/South Carolina