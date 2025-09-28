South Carolina High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Sept. 28, 2025
Two teams in the South Carolina High School Football Top 25 suffered defeats but every other squad in last week's Top 25 was either victorious or idle.
New to the rankings this week are Gray Collegiate Academy, which beat then-No. 6 North Augusta, 41-27, and Berkeley.
1. Irmo (5-0)
Previous rank: 1
Idle; next vs. Lexington
2. South Pointe (4-1)
Previous rank: 2
Idle; next at Camden
3. Summerville (4-1)
Previous rank: 3
Defeated Goose Creek 48-0; next vs. Stall
4. Northwestern (5-1)
Previous rank: 4
Defeated Catawba Ridge 56-20; next at Clover
5. Dutch Fork (3-1)
Previous rank: 5
Idle; next vs. Chapin
6. Belton-Honea Path (6-0)
Previous rank: 7
Defeated Chapman 45-0; next vs. West-Oak
7. Loris (5-0)
Previous rank: 8
Idle; next at Dillon
8. Newberry (6-0)
Previous rank: 10
Defeated Saluda 35-7; next vs. Silver Bluff
9. James Island (5-0)
Previous rank: 11
Idle; next vs. West Ashley
10. Sumter (5-1)
Previous rank: 12
Defeated Lugoff-Elgin 57-42; next vs. West Florence
11. South Florence (4-1)
Previous rank: 13
Idle; next at Darlington
12. Dorman (4-1)
Previous rank: 14
Defeated James F. Byrnes 33-21; next vs. Boiling Springs
13. Greenville (4-1)
Previous rank: 15
Defeated J.L. Mann 34-0; next at Easley
14. Ridge View (3-2)
Previous rank: 16
Defeated Westwood 46-8; next vs. Spring Valley
15. White Knoll (4-1)
Previous rank: 17
Defeated Fort Dorchester 40-0; next vs. River Bluff
16. Gaffney (3-2)
Previous rank: 18
Defeated Spartanburg 28-21; next at Eastside
17. Gray Collegiate Academy (3-2)
Previous rank: unranked
Defeated then-No. 6 North Augusta 41-27; next at Brookland-Cayce
18. North Augusta (5-1)
Previous rank: 6
Lost 41-27 to Gray Collegiate Academy; next vs. Aiken
19. Camden (5-1)
Previous rank: 20
Defeated Dreher 43-0; next South Pointe
20. Stratford (4-1)
Previous rank: 21
Idle; next vs Berkeley
21. Oceanside Collegiate Academy (4-2)
Previous rank: 22
Defeated Atlantic Collegiate Academy 47-0; next vs. Hanahan
22. Daniel (4-1)
Previous rank: 23
Defeated Seneca 27-16; next vs. Berea
23. Mountain View Prep (5-0)
Previous rank: 24
Idle; next vs. Union County
24. Berkeley (4-1)
Previous rank: unranked
Defeated St. James 54-0; next at Stratford
25. T.L. Hanna (4-1)
Previous rank: 19
Defeated Mauldin 28-21; next at Hillcrest