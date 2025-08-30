High School

South Carolina high school football final scores, results — August 29, 2025

Spencer Swaim

Aynor edged St. James, 38-37, in a wild contest on Friday night in South Carolina.
The 2025 South Carolina high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the night of action.

Andrews 30, Georgetown 7

Ashley Ridge 37, Cane Bay 23

Aynor 38, St. James 37

Beaufort 0, Greenwood 67

Belton-Honea Path 42, Greer 19

Ben Lippen 13, Trinity-Byrnes 26

Berkeley 52, Winter Park 45

Bethune-Bowman 0, Eau Claire 28

Blackville-Hilda 0, Edisto 34

Blythewood 36, Midland Valley 38

Boiling Springs 14, Mauldin 21

Broome 35, Chesnee 34

Byrnes 32, Irmo 35

Calhoun Academy 41, Greenwood Christian 20

Calvary Day 59, Oceanside Collegiate Academy 49

Camden 35, Lugoff-Elgin 14

Carolina Forest 55, Hartsville 33

Carvers Bay 21, Kingstree 12

Chapin 6, Flora 48

Chapman 34, St. Joseph's Catholic 35

Cheraw 20, Marlboro County 27

Chester 14, Fort Mill 35

Clarendon Hall 27, Henry Academy 29

Clover 30, Hillcrest 21

Colleton County 7, Woodland 20

Conway 7, Loris 28

Crescent 21, Palmetto 6

Crestwood 35, Richland Northeast 13

Daniel 26, Stratford 42

Darlington 14, North Myrtle Beach 7

Dillon 41, Socastee 0

Dutch Fork 54, Spartanburg 21

East Rutherford 41, Blacksburg 6

Eastside 62, Carolina Academy 8

Fort Dorchester 15, Goose Creek 14

Fountain Inn 21, Woodruff 39

Gaffney 28, JL Mann 0

Gilbert 29, Wilson 28

Green Sea Floyds 21, Lamar 55

Greenville 28, Riverside 0

Greenville HomeSchool 41, Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy 0

Hampton County 57, Allendale-Fairfax 0

Hanahan 20, Wando 23

Hardeeville 20, Whale Branch 40

Hilton Head 8, James Island 31

Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 28, Lewisville 41

Indian Land 42, Lancaster 7

Johnson 44, Branchville 18

Keenan 0, Pendleton 19

Lake View 26, Mullins 20

Lakeside 13, South Aiken 28

Lakewood 0, Westwood 42

Landrum 39, Berea 0

Latta 54, Marion 19

Lewisville 41, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 28

Lexington 3, North Augusta 31

Lincoln County 56, McCormick 0

Lucy G. Beckham 35, Philip Simmons 15

Manning 38, Scott's Branch 40

May River 30, West Ashley 31

McBee 21, North Central 48

Mid-Carolina 0, Newberry 45

Mountain View Prep 43, Southside Christian 14

Myrtle Beach 42, West Florence 38

Ninety Six 28, Ware Shoals 36

Northside Christian Academy 12, Wilson Hall 49

Northwood Academy 54, First Baptist School 16

Northwestern 35, Ridge View 28

Oceanside Collegiate Academy 49, Calvary Day 59

Pelion 40, Columbia 10

Pickens 70, Walhalla 28

Porter-Gaud 7, Savannah Country Day 13

Powdersville 36, Abbeville 22

Ridge Spring-Monetta 0, Saluda 34

River Bluff 23, Brookland-Cayce 0

Rock Hill 6, South Pointe 28

South Florence 22, Summerville 21

Spartanburg Christian Academy 0, Whitmire 18

Sumter 6, White Knoll 28

Timberland 34, Lake City 24

Trinity-Byrnes 26, Ben Lippen 13

Wren 50, Easley 21

