South Carolina high school football final scores, results — August 29, 2025
The 2025 South Carolina high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the night of action.
Andrews 30, Georgetown 7
Ashley Ridge 37, Cane Bay 23
Aynor 38, St. James 37
Beaufort 0, Greenwood 67
Belton-Honea Path 42, Greer 19
Ben Lippen 13, Trinity-Byrnes 26
Berkeley 52, Winter Park 45
Bethune-Bowman 0, Eau Claire 28
Blackville-Hilda 0, Edisto 34
Blythewood 36, Midland Valley 38
Boiling Springs 14, Mauldin 21
Broome 35, Chesnee 34
Byrnes 32, Irmo 35
Calhoun Academy 41, Greenwood Christian 20
Calvary Day 59, Oceanside Collegiate Academy 49
Camden 35, Lugoff-Elgin 14
Carolina Forest 55, Hartsville 33
Carvers Bay 21, Kingstree 12
Chapin 6, Flora 48
Chapman 34, St. Joseph's Catholic 35
Cheraw 20, Marlboro County 27
Chester 14, Fort Mill 35
Clarendon Hall 27, Henry Academy 29
Clover 30, Hillcrest 21
Colleton County 7, Woodland 20
Conway 7, Loris 28
Crescent 21, Palmetto 6
Crestwood 35, Richland Northeast 13
Daniel 26, Stratford 42
Darlington 14, North Myrtle Beach 7
Dillon 41, Socastee 0
Dutch Fork 54, Spartanburg 21
East Rutherford 41, Blacksburg 6
Eastside 62, Carolina Academy 8
Fort Dorchester 15, Goose Creek 14
Fountain Inn 21, Woodruff 39
Gaffney 28, JL Mann 0
Gilbert 29, Wilson 28
Green Sea Floyds 21, Lamar 55
Greenville 28, Riverside 0
Greenville HomeSchool 41, Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy 0
Hampton County 57, Allendale-Fairfax 0
Hanahan 20, Wando 23
Hardeeville 20, Whale Branch 40
Hilton Head 8, James Island 31
Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 28, Lewisville 41
Indian Land 42, Lancaster 7
Johnson 44, Branchville 18
Keenan 0, Pendleton 19
Lake View 26, Mullins 20
Lakeside 13, South Aiken 28
Lakewood 0, Westwood 42
Landrum 39, Berea 0
Latta 54, Marion 19
Lexington 3, North Augusta 31
Lincoln County 56, McCormick 0
Lucy G. Beckham 35, Philip Simmons 15
Manning 38, Scott's Branch 40
May River 30, West Ashley 31
McBee 21, North Central 48
Mid-Carolina 0, Newberry 45
Mountain View Prep 43, Southside Christian 14
Myrtle Beach 42, West Florence 38
Ninety Six 28, Ware Shoals 36
Northside Christian Academy 12, Wilson Hall 49
Northwood Academy 54, First Baptist School 16
Northwestern 35, Ridge View 28
Pelion 40, Columbia 10
Pickens 70, Walhalla 28
Porter-Gaud 7, Savannah Country Day 13
Powdersville 36, Abbeville 22
Ridge Spring-Monetta 0, Saluda 34
River Bluff 23, Brookland-Cayce 0
Rock Hill 6, South Pointe 28
South Florence 22, Summerville 21
Spartanburg Christian Academy 0, Whitmire 18
Sumter 6, White Knoll 28
Timberland 34, Lake City 24
Westwood 42, Lakewood 0
Whale Branch 40, Hardeeville 20
Woodruff 39, Fountain Inn 21
Wren 50, Easley 21