High School

South Carolina high school football final scores, results — November 14, 2025

See every final score from the Second Round of South Carolina high school football playoffs

Brady Twombly

Irmo Yellowjackets vs Myrtle Beach Seahawks - Sep 19, 2025
Irmo Yellowjackets vs Myrtle Beach Seahawks - Sep 19, 2025 / Brian Bodine

The 2025 South Carolina high school football season rolled into the Second Round of the playoffs on Friday, November 14, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the weekend.

South Carolina High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates (SCHSL) - November 14, 2025

South Carolina high school football final scores, results — November 14, 2025

Abbeville 28, Lewisville 29

Bamberg-Ehrhardt 49, Latta 6

Belton-Honea Path 52, Southside Christian 6

Berkeley 48, Westwood 20

Byrnes 37, Rock Hill 21

Camden 52, Daniel 14

Carolina Forest 49, Fort Dorchester 7

Carvers Bay 56, Lake View 8

Central 49, East Clarendon 28

Chester 42, Batesburg-Leesville 28

Clinton 35, Saluda 25

Cross 38, Bethune-Bowman 0

Dillon 42, Silver Bluff 7

Dorman 44, Blythewood 13

Dutch Fork 42, Boiling Springs 7

Flora 34, Seneca 21

Gaffney 38, Greenwood 31

Gray Collegiate Academy 49, Hartsville 28

Hampton County 38, Cheraw 10

Hilton Head 31, Wilson 7

Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 36, Ware Shoals 12

Indian Land 40, Hillcrest 10

Irmo 41, Lugoff-Elgin 16

James Island 42, Sumter 35

Johnson 28, Blackville-Hilda 0

Johnsonville 16, Scott's Branch 8

Lamar 36, Wagener-Salley 6

Loris 56, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 20

Manning 46, Timberland 24

Mountain View Prep 50, Crescent 49

Myrtle Beach 24, West Florence 21

Newberry 41, Hanahan 21

North Augusta 35, Gilbert 7

Northwestern 42, Catawba Ridge 7

Oceanside Collegiate Academy 24, Marlboro County 7

Philip Simmons 17, Atlantic Collegiate 7

Powdersville 30, Pendleton 7

Ridge View 29, Spartanburg 21

South Florence 43, Bishop England 0

South Pointe 49, Fountain Inn 0

Stratford 40, River Bluff 35

Strom Thurmond 48, Liberty 21

Summerville 48, Ashley Ridge 27

T.L. Hanna 38, Greenville 14

Westside 55, Wren 20

White Knoll 14, Lucy G. Beckham 10

Woodruff 40, Christ Church Episcopal 37

More Football Coverage from High School on SI

feed

Published
Brady Twombly
BRADY TWOMBLY

Brady Twombly grew up playing every sport he could before sticking with basketball. He played one year of college basketball at Northern Arizona University and then he transferred to Boise State University where he graduated with a degree in Business Administration. He has been covering high school sports at SBLive since the beginning of 2023, working mostly on the data operations team.

Home/South Carolina