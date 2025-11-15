South Carolina high school football final scores, results — November 14, 2025
The 2025 South Carolina high school football season rolled into the Second Round of the playoffs on Friday, November 14, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the weekend.
Abbeville 28, Lewisville 29
Bamberg-Ehrhardt 49, Latta 6
Belton-Honea Path 52, Southside Christian 6
Berkeley 48, Westwood 20
Byrnes 37, Rock Hill 21
Camden 52, Daniel 14
Carolina Forest 49, Fort Dorchester 7
Carvers Bay 56, Lake View 8
Central 49, East Clarendon 28
Chester 42, Batesburg-Leesville 28
Clinton 35, Saluda 25
Cross 38, Bethune-Bowman 0
Dillon 42, Silver Bluff 7
Dorman 44, Blythewood 13
Dutch Fork 42, Boiling Springs 7
Flora 34, Seneca 21
Gaffney 38, Greenwood 31
Gray Collegiate Academy 49, Hartsville 28
Hampton County 38, Cheraw 10
Hilton Head 31, Wilson 7
Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 36, Ware Shoals 12
Indian Land 40, Hillcrest 10
Irmo 41, Lugoff-Elgin 16
James Island 42, Sumter 35
Johnson 28, Blackville-Hilda 0
Johnsonville 16, Scott's Branch 8
Lamar 36, Wagener-Salley 6
Loris 56, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 20
Manning 46, Timberland 24
Mountain View Prep 50, Crescent 49
Myrtle Beach 24, West Florence 21
Newberry 41, Hanahan 21
North Augusta 35, Gilbert 7
Northwestern 42, Catawba Ridge 7
Oceanside Collegiate Academy 24, Marlboro County 7
Philip Simmons 17, Atlantic Collegiate 7
Powdersville 30, Pendleton 7
Ridge View 29, Spartanburg 21
South Florence 43, Bishop England 0
South Pointe 49, Fountain Inn 0
Stratford 40, River Bluff 35
Strom Thurmond 48, Liberty 21
Summerville 48, Ashley Ridge 27
T.L. Hanna 38, Greenville 14
Westside 55, Wren 20
White Knoll 14, Lucy G. Beckham 10
Woodruff 40, Christ Church Episcopal 37