South Carolina high school football final scores, results — October 3, 2025

See every final score from Week 7 of South Carolina high school football

The 2025 South Carolina high school football season rolled into Week 7 on Friday, October 3, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the weekend.

South Carolina high school football final scores, results — October 3, 2025

Abbeville 56, McCormick 0

Andrews 42, Academic Magnet 0

Andrew Jackson 41, Cheraw 17

Ashley Ridge 44, Fort Dorchester 14

Atlantic Collegiate 28, Marion 12

Belton-Honea Path 63, West-Oak 0

Bethune-Bowman 34, Branchville 32

Blackville-Hilda 25, Ridge Spring-Monetta 14

Bluffton 48, Beaufort 7

Byrnes 42, Riverside 27

Calhoun County 20, Williston-Elko 14

Carolina Forest 45, Socastee 12

Carvers Bay 33, Latta 0

Central 56, Buford 10

Chester 41, Eau Claire 8

Chesnee 48, Blacksburg 19

Christ Church Episcopal 39, St. Joseph's Catholic 34

Clinton 49, Liberty 6

Conway 35, North Myrtle Beach 28

Crescent 67, Walhalla 20

Cross 42, St. John's 0

Daniel 56, Berea 0

Dillon 22, Loris 23

Dorman 34, Boiling Springs 0

Dreher 36, Richland Northeast 30

Dutch Fork 50, Chapin 0

Easley 16, Greenville 42

Flora 56, Lancaster 10

Fox Creek 13, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 21

Gaffney 40, Eastside 35

Gilbert 14, South Aiken 17

Gray Collegiate Academy 56, Brookland-Cayce 0

Great Falls 22, Lee Central 32

Greenville 42, Easley 16

Greenwood 33, Mauldin 10

Greer 60, Pickens 14

Hannah-Pamplico 0, Lake View 6

Hartsville 55, Lower Richland 30

Hilton Head 41, Bishop England 10

Hillcrest 13, T.L. Hanna 32

Holly Hill Academy 56, Palmetto Christian Academy 24

Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 76, Wagener-Salley 0

Indian Land 34, Nation Ford 26

Irmo 35, Lexington 0

James Island 49, West Ashley 7

Jefferson Davis Academy 58, Cathedral Academy 22

Lake City 30, Mullins 28

Lake Marion 19, Barnwell 14

Lake View 6, Hannah-Pamplico 0

Lamar 52, McBee 0

Lee Central 32, Great Falls 22

Lewisville 67, Johnson 16

Loris 23, Dillon 22

Lucy G. Beckham 24, Cane Bay 23

Lugoff-Elgin 42, Blythewood 38

Manning 38, Kingstree 16

Marlboro County 57, Aynor 6

May River 35, Colleton County 12

Midland Valley 63, Airport 26

Mountain View Prep 64, Union County 14

Myrtle Beach 31, St. James 28

Newberry 22, Silver Bluff 19

North Central 8, Chesterfield 7

Northwestern 52, Clover 24

Northwood Academy 63, Cardinal Newman 0

Oceanside Collegiate Academy 49, Hanahan 8

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 21, Fox Creek 13

Palmetto 28, Carolina Academy 0

Pelion 35, Ninety Six 28

Pendleton 56, Travelers Rest 20

Philip Simmons 39, Woodland 14

Porter-Gaud 38, Ben Lippen 0

Powdersville 24, Southside Christian 0

Ridge View 37, Spring Valley 0

Ridgeland/Hardeeville 52, Denmark-Olar 12

Rock Hill 23, Fort Mill 16

Saluda 48, American Leadership Academy 0

Seneca 47, Blue Ridge 13

South Aiken 17, Gilbert 14

South Florence 57, Darlington 6

South Pointe 28, Camden 7

Spartanburg 56, Wade Hampton 0

Stratford 21, Berkeley 17

Summerville 57, Stall 6

Sumter 35, West Florence 7

Swansea 31, Keenan 22

T.L. Hanna 32, Hillcrest 13

Thomas Sumter Academy 55, Clarendon Hall 8

Towns County 14, Anderson 12

Waccamaw 48, Georgetown 13

Wando 14, Goose Creek 12

Ware Shoals 42, Whitmire 14

White Knoll 35, River Bluff 3

Wilson 27, Crestwood 21

Wilson Hall 28, Pinewood Prep 21

Woodmont 45, JL Mann 13

Woodruff 49, Broome 14

Wren 45, Emerald 44

