South Carolina high school football final scores, results — October 3, 2025
The 2025 South Carolina high school football season rolled into Week 7 on Friday, October 3, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the weekend.
Abbeville 56, McCormick 0
Andrews 42, Academic Magnet 0
Andrew Jackson 41, Cheraw 17
Ashley Ridge 44, Fort Dorchester 14
Atlantic Collegiate 28, Marion 12
Belton-Honea Path 63, West-Oak 0
Bethune-Bowman 34, Branchville 32
Blackville-Hilda 25, Ridge Spring-Monetta 14
Bluffton 48, Beaufort 7
Byrnes 42, Riverside 27
Calhoun County 20, Williston-Elko 14
Carolina Forest 45, Socastee 12
Carvers Bay 33, Latta 0
Central 56, Buford 10
Chester 41, Eau Claire 8
Chesnee 48, Blacksburg 19
Christ Church Episcopal 39, St. Joseph's Catholic 34
Clinton 49, Liberty 6
Conway 35, North Myrtle Beach 28
Crescent 67, Walhalla 20
Cross 42, St. John's 0
Daniel 56, Berea 0
Dillon 22, Loris 23
Dorman 34, Boiling Springs 0
Dreher 36, Richland Northeast 30
Dutch Fork 50, Chapin 0
Easley 16, Greenville 42
Flora 56, Lancaster 10
Fox Creek 13, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 21
Gaffney 40, Eastside 35
Gilbert 14, South Aiken 17
Gray Collegiate Academy 56, Brookland-Cayce 0
Great Falls 22, Lee Central 32
Greenville 42, Easley 16
Greenwood 33, Mauldin 10
Greer 60, Pickens 14
Hannah-Pamplico 0, Lake View 6
Hartsville 55, Lower Richland 30
Hilton Head 41, Bishop England 10
Hillcrest 13, T.L. Hanna 32
Holly Hill Academy 56, Palmetto Christian Academy 24
Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 76, Wagener-Salley 0
Indian Land 34, Nation Ford 26
Irmo 35, Lexington 0
James Island 49, West Ashley 7
Jefferson Davis Academy 58, Cathedral Academy 22
Lake City 30, Mullins 28
Lake Marion 19, Barnwell 14
Lake View 6, Hannah-Pamplico 0
Lamar 52, McBee 0
Lee Central 32, Great Falls 22
Lewisville 67, Johnson 16
Loris 23, Dillon 22
Lucy G. Beckham 24, Cane Bay 23
Lugoff-Elgin 42, Blythewood 38
Manning 38, Kingstree 16
Marlboro County 57, Aynor 6
May River 35, Colleton County 12
Midland Valley 63, Airport 26
Mountain View Prep 64, Union County 14
Myrtle Beach 31, St. James 28
Newberry 22, Silver Bluff 19
North Central 8, Chesterfield 7
Northwestern 52, Clover 24
Northwood Academy 63, Cardinal Newman 0
Oceanside Collegiate Academy 49, Hanahan 8
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 21, Fox Creek 13
Palmetto 28, Carolina Academy 0
Pelion 35, Ninety Six 28
Pendleton 56, Travelers Rest 20
Philip Simmons 39, Woodland 14
Porter-Gaud 38, Ben Lippen 0
Powdersville 24, Southside Christian 0
Ridge View 37, Spring Valley 0
Ridgeland/Hardeeville 52, Denmark-Olar 12
Rock Hill 23, Fort Mill 16
Saluda 48, American Leadership Academy 0
Seneca 47, Blue Ridge 13
South Aiken 17, Gilbert 14
South Florence 57, Darlington 6
South Pointe 28, Camden 7
Spartanburg 56, Wade Hampton 0
Stratford 21, Berkeley 17
Summerville 57, Stall 6
Sumter 35, West Florence 7
Swansea 31, Keenan 22
T.L. Hanna 32, Hillcrest 13
Thomas Sumter Academy 55, Clarendon Hall 8
Towns County 14, Anderson 12
Waccamaw 48, Georgetown 13
Wando 14, Goose Creek 12
Ware Shoals 42, Whitmire 14
White Knoll 35, River Bluff 3
Wilson 27, Crestwood 21
Wilson Hall 28, Pinewood Prep 21
Woodmont 45, JL Mann 13
Woodruff 49, Broome 14
Wren 45, Emerald 44