South Carolina high school football final scores, results — October 31, 2025

The 2025 South Carolina high school football season rolled into Week 11 on Friday, October 31, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the weekend.

Abbeville 37, Ware Shoals 16

Academic Magnet 45, Burke 0

Atlantic Collegiate 21, Kingstree 14

Barnwell 43, Whale Branch 12

Batesburg-Leesville 35, Saluda 34

Belton-Honea Path 62, Walhalla 7

Bishop England 55, Colleton County 0

Blackville-Hilda 27, Williston-Elko 6

Blue Ridge 43, Berea 0

Byrnes 42, Boiling Springs 14

Camden Military 56, Northside Christian Academy 37

Carolina Forest 49, Conway 0

Catawba Ridge 22, Clover 21

Central 42, North Central 7

Cheraw 51, Chesterfield 0

Chesnee 64, Landrum 24

Christ Church Episcopal 41, Palmetto 31

Crescent 28, Pendleton 21

Cross 34, Baptist Hill 0

Daniel 33, Greer 7

Dorman 49, Eastside 12

Dutch Fork 28, Irmo 21

East Clarendon 42, Marion 14

Emerald 23, Laurens 17

Fort Mill 42, Nation Ford 35

Gaffney 39, Wade Hampton 0

Hillcrest 44, Woodmont 8

Hilton Head 53, Beaufort 20

Hilton Head Christian Academy 33, Hilton Head Prep 21

Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 28, Ridge Spring-Monetta 0

Johnsonville 21, Latta 8

Lamar 20, Lewisville 13

Manning 40, Lake City 13

Marlboro County 52, Waccamaw 14

Myrtle Beach 29, North Myrtle Beach 23

Newberry 43, Swansea 0

North Augusta 42, Midland Valley 29

Northwestern 51, Indian Land 13

Northwood Academy 39, Heathwood Hall Episcopal 20

Oceanside Collegiate Academy 49, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 13

Orangeburg Prep 24, Thomas Sumter Academy 6

Pickens 42, Travelers Rest 27

Ridge View 39, Blythewood 7

Silver Bluff 34, Fox Creek 6

Socastee 22, St. James 21

South Aiken 23, Aiken 7

South Florence 51, Hartsville 23

Southside Christian 56, Carolina Academy 6

Spartanburg 20, Riverside 19

Strom Thurmond 32, Ninety Six 10

Sumter 52, Westwood 27

T.L. Hanna 27, Greenville 24

Timberland 38, Woodland 0

Whitmire 58, Calhoun Falls Charter 42

Wilson 20, Darlington 18

Wilson Hall 35, First Baptist School 14

Woodruff 43, Union County 6

York 36, Lancaster 7

Brady Twombly grew up playing every sport he could before sticking with basketball. He played one year of college basketball at Northern Arizona University and then he transferred to Boise State University where he graduated with a degree in Business Administration. He has been covering high school sports at SBLive since the beginning of 2023, working mostly on the data operations team.

