South Carolina high school football final scores, results — October 31, 2025
The 2025 South Carolina high school football season rolled into Week 11 on Friday, October 31, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the weekend.
Abbeville 37, Ware Shoals 16
Academic Magnet 45, Burke 0
Atlantic Collegiate 21, Kingstree 14
Barnwell 43, Whale Branch 12
Batesburg-Leesville 35, Saluda 34
Belton-Honea Path 62, Walhalla 7
Bishop England 55, Colleton County 0
Blackville-Hilda 27, Williston-Elko 6
Blue Ridge 43, Berea 0
Byrnes 42, Boiling Springs 14
Camden Military 56, Northside Christian Academy 37
Carolina Forest 49, Conway 0
Catawba Ridge 22, Clover 21
Central 42, North Central 7
Cheraw 51, Chesterfield 0
Chesnee 64, Landrum 24
Christ Church Episcopal 41, Palmetto 31
Crescent 28, Pendleton 21
Cross 34, Baptist Hill 0
Daniel 33, Greer 7
Dorman 49, Eastside 12
Dutch Fork 28, Irmo 21
East Clarendon 42, Marion 14
Emerald 23, Laurens 17
Fort Mill 42, Nation Ford 35
Gaffney 39, Wade Hampton 0
Hillcrest 44, Woodmont 8
Hilton Head 53, Beaufort 20
Hilton Head Christian Academy 33, Hilton Head Prep 21
Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 28, Ridge Spring-Monetta 0
Johnsonville 21, Latta 8
Lamar 20, Lewisville 13
Manning 40, Lake City 13
Marlboro County 52, Waccamaw 14
Myrtle Beach 29, North Myrtle Beach 23
Newberry 43, Swansea 0
North Augusta 42, Midland Valley 29
Northwestern 51, Indian Land 13
Northwood Academy 39, Heathwood Hall Episcopal 20
Oceanside Collegiate Academy 49, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 13
Orangeburg Prep 24, Thomas Sumter Academy 6
Pickens 42, Travelers Rest 27
Ridge View 39, Blythewood 7
Silver Bluff 34, Fox Creek 6
Socastee 22, St. James 21
South Aiken 23, Aiken 7
South Florence 51, Hartsville 23
Southside Christian 56, Carolina Academy 6
Spartanburg 20, Riverside 19
Strom Thurmond 32, Ninety Six 10
Sumter 52, Westwood 27
T.L. Hanna 27, Greenville 24
Timberland 38, Woodland 0
Whitmire 58, Calhoun Falls Charter 42
Wilson 20, Darlington 18
Wilson Hall 35, First Baptist School 14
Woodruff 43, Union County 6
York 36, Lancaster 7