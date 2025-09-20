South Carolina high school football final scores, results — September 19, 2025
The 2025 South Carolina high school football season rolled into Week 5 on Friday, September 19, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the weekend.
South Carolina high school football final scores, results — September 19, 2025
Academic Magnet 46, St. John's 7
Baptist Hill 56, Bethune-Bowman 0
Beaufort 48, Battery Creek 0
Belton-Honea Path 42, Palmetto 7
Bishop England 40, Porter-Gaud 23
Blue Ridge 50, Pickens 42
Brookland-Cayce 35, South Aiken 14
Byrnes 45, Wade Hampton 3
Calhoun Academy 41, Andrew Jackson Academy 20
Camden 61, Richland Northeast 15
Carolina Academy 6, Southside 0
Carolina Forest 40, Ashley Ridge 27
Carvers Bay 20, Hannah-Pamplico 14
Catawba Ridge 17, Fort Mill 0
Chesterfield 49, McBee 30
Chester 55, Union County 36
Christ Church Episcopal 48, Chapman 20
Columbia 27, Wagener-Salley 12
Conway 32, Aynor 23
Daniel 41, Clinton 39
Dorchester Academy 21, Beaufort Academy 8
Dorman 31, Riverside 3
Eau Claire 23, Ridge Spring-Monetta 7
Gaffney 34, Boiling Springs 7
Gray Collegiate Academy 38, Midland Valley 15
Great Falls 36, Buford 34
Greenville 28, Woodmont 18
Greer 56, Berea 0
Hanahan 49, Timberland 20
Hartsville 56, Dillon 38
Hilton Head 45, Hampton County 21
Hillcrest 29, Mauldin 7
Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 44, Lake Marion 6
Indian Land 48, Parkwood 0
Irmo 59, Myrtle Beach 2
James Island 63, St. James 7
JL Mann 14, Easley 13
Johnsonville 21, Lake View 6
King's Academy 26, Cathedral Academy 16
Kingstree 22, Marion 7
Lake City 20, East Clarendon 14
Latta 48, Green Sea Floyds 2
Liberty 70, Walhalla 42
Lincoln County 48, Silver Bluff 14
Loris 50, Socastee 6
Lower Richland 36, Darlington 12
Lucy G. Beckham 35, Bluffton 20
Marlboro County 21, North Myrtle Beach 3
Mid-Carolina 35, Pelion 14
Military Magnet Academy 56, Cross 14
Mullins 38, Atlantic Collegiate 14
Nation Ford 75, Northwestern 5
Newberry 45, Fairfield Central 34
North Augusta 56, Gilbert 6
North Central 33, Lamar 28
Northside Christian Academy 32, Spartanburg Christian Academy 14
Northwood Academy 35, Ben Lippen 8
Oceanside Collegiate Academy 24, Dutch Fork 20
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 55, Keenan 0
Palmetto Christian Academy 56, Cross 14
Philip Simmons 46, Whale Branch 14
Prince Avenue Christian 59, Westside 34
Ridgeland/Hardeeville 70, Burke 20
River Bluff 67, Cheraw 19
Rock Hill 35, Clover 34
Seneca 42, Travelers Rest 10
South Florence 42, Crestwood 0
South Pointe 35, Flora 12
Southside Christian 28, Saluda 0
Spartanburg 48, Eastside 34
Stratford 51, Colleton County 0
Strom Thurmond 35, Emerald 13
Summerville 50, Chapin 4
Sumter 54, Spring Valley 0
Swansea 30, Barnwell 12
T.L. Hanna 22, Greenwood 10
Thomas Sumter Academy 12, Lee Academy 0
Waccamaw 40, Andrews 13
West Florence 28, Lugoff-Elgin 13
Westwood 20, Blythewood 17
White Knoll 34, Cane Bay 10
Williamsburg Academy 34, Florence Christian 21
Wilson 26, Lakewood 0
Wilson Hall 42, Camden Military 14
Woodruff 52, Chesnee 9
York 35, Dreher 28