South Carolina high school football final scores, results — September 19, 2025

See every final score from Week 5 of South Carolina high school football

Brady Twombly

The Spartanburg Vikings played the Dutch Fork Silver Foxes in high school football at Spartanburg High School on Aug. 30, 2024.
The Spartanburg Vikings played the Dutch Fork Silver Foxes in high school football at Spartanburg High School on Aug. 30, 2024. / ALEX HICKS JR./SPARTANBURG HERALD-JOURNAL / USA TODAY NETWORK

The 2025 South Carolina high school football season rolled into Week 5 on Friday, September 19, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the weekend.

Academic Magnet 46, St. John's 7

Baptist Hill 56, Bethune-Bowman 0

Beaufort 48, Battery Creek 0

Belton-Honea Path 42, Palmetto 7

Bishop England 40, Porter-Gaud 23

Blue Ridge 50, Pickens 42

Brookland-Cayce 35, South Aiken 14

Byrnes 45, Wade Hampton 3

Calhoun Academy 41, Andrew Jackson Academy 20

Camden 61, Richland Northeast 15

Carolina Academy 6, Southside 0

Carolina Forest 40, Ashley Ridge 27

Carvers Bay 20, Hannah-Pamplico 14

Catawba Ridge 17, Fort Mill 0

Chesterfield 49, McBee 30

Chester 55, Union County 36

Christ Church Episcopal 48, Chapman 20

Columbia 27, Wagener-Salley 12

Conway 32, Aynor 23

Daniel 41, Clinton 39

Dorchester Academy 21, Beaufort Academy 8

Dorman 31, Riverside 3

Eau Claire 23, Ridge Spring-Monetta 7

Gaffney 34, Boiling Springs 7

Gray Collegiate Academy 38, Midland Valley 15

Great Falls 36, Buford 34

Greenville 28, Woodmont 18

Greer 56, Berea 0

Hanahan 49, Timberland 20

Hartsville 56, Dillon 38

Hilton Head 45, Hampton County 21

Hillcrest 29, Mauldin 7

Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 44, Lake Marion 6

Indian Land 48, Parkwood 0

Irmo 59, Myrtle Beach 2

James Island 63, St. James 7

JL Mann 14, Easley 13

Johnsonville 21, Lake View 6

King's Academy 26, Cathedral Academy 16

Kingstree 22, Marion 7

Lake City 20, East Clarendon 14

Latta 48, Green Sea Floyds 2

Liberty 70, Walhalla 42

Lincoln County 48, Silver Bluff 14

Loris 50, Socastee 6

Lower Richland 36, Darlington 12

Lucy G. Beckham 35, Bluffton 20

Marlboro County 21, North Myrtle Beach 3

Mid-Carolina 35, Pelion 14

Military Magnet Academy 56, Cross 14

Mullins 38, Atlantic Collegiate 14

Nation Ford 75, Northwestern 5

Newberry 45, Fairfield Central 34

North Augusta 56, Gilbert 6

North Central 33, Lamar 28

Northside Christian Academy 32, Spartanburg Christian Academy 14

Northwood Academy 35, Ben Lippen 8

Oceanside Collegiate Academy 24, Dutch Fork 20

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 55, Keenan 0

Palmetto Christian Academy 56, Cross 14

Philip Simmons 46, Whale Branch 14

Prince Avenue Christian 59, Westside 34

Ridgeland/Hardeeville 70, Burke 20

River Bluff 67, Cheraw 19

Rock Hill 35, Clover 34

Seneca 42, Travelers Rest 10

South Florence 42, Crestwood 0

South Pointe 35, Flora 12

Southside Christian 28, Saluda 0

Spartanburg 48, Eastside 34

Stratford 51, Colleton County 0

Strom Thurmond 35, Emerald 13

Summerville 50, Chapin 4

Sumter 54, Spring Valley 0

Swansea 30, Barnwell 12

T.L. Hanna 22, Greenwood 10

Thomas Sumter Academy 12, Lee Academy 0

Waccamaw 40, Andrews 13

West Florence 28, Lugoff-Elgin 13

Westwood 20, Blythewood 17

White Knoll 34, Cane Bay 10

Williamsburg Academy 34, Florence Christian 21

Wilson 26, Lakewood 0

Wilson Hall 42, Camden Military 14

Woodruff 52, Chesnee 9

York 35, Dreher 28

