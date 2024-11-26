Top 25 South Carolina High School Football Rankings (11/25/2024)
The second round of the South Carolina High School League state playoffs is complete and the South Carolina Independent School Association playoffs crowned state champions.
Two teams – James Island and South Florence – joined the poll.
Here is the complete breakdown of South Carolina’s best, as we see it, after the second week of the SCHSL playoffs.
1. Westside (11-0)
Previous rank: 1
Last week: defeated A.C. Flora 49-9, second round of the AAAA state playoffs.
Up next: vs. Camden, third round of the AAAA state playoffs.
2. Dutch Fork (10-0)
Previous rank: 2
Last week: defeated Boiling Springs 42-14, second round of the AAAAA Division 1 state playoffs.
Up next: vs. River Bluff, third round of the AAAAA Division 1 state playoffs.
3. Summerville (11-0)
Previous rank: 3
Last week: defeated Fort Dorchester 36-13, second round of the AAAAA Division 1 state playoffs.
Up next: vs. Ridge View, third round of the AAAAA Division 1 state playoffs.
4. Northwestern (11-0)
Previous rank: 4
Last week: defeated Indian Land 49-6, second round of the AAAAA Division 2 state playoffs.
Up next: vs. Greenwood No. 21, third round of the AAAAA Division 2 state playoffs.
5. Hammond School (13-0)
Previous rank: 5
Last week: defeated then-No. 19 Porter-Gaud 28-21, SCISA 4-A state championship game.
Up next: season complete.
6. Irmo (10-1)
Previous rank: 6
Last week: defeated Chapin 38-7, second round of the AAAAA Division 2 state playoffs.
Up next: vs. West Florence, third round of the AAAAA Division 2 state playoffs.
7. Mountain View Prep (11-0)
Previous rank: 7
Last week: defeated Walhalla 42-19, second round of the AAA state playoffs.
Up next: vs. Crescent, third round of the AAA state playoffs.
8. Sumter (11-0)
Previous rank: 8
Last week: defeated Ashley Ridge 55-24, second round of the AAAAA Division 1 state playoffs.
Up next: No. 24 James Island, third round of the AAAAA Division 1 state playoffs.
9. Daniel (11-1)
Previous rank: 9
Last week: defeated Richland Northeast 48-2=36, second round of the AAAA state playoffs.
Up next: vs. No. 14 South Pointe, third round of the AAAA state playoffs.
10. Gaffney (9-1)
Previous rank: 10
Last week: defeated Riverside 41-21, second round of the AAAAA Division 2 state playoffs.
Up next: vs. T.L. Hanna, third round of the AAAAA Division 2 state playoffs.
11. Spartanburg (8-2)
Previous rank: 11
Last week: defeated James F. Byrnes 37-17, second round of the AAAAA Division 1 state playoffs.
Up next: vs. No. 23 J.L. Mann, third round of the AAAAA Division 1 state playoffs.
12. Batesburg-Leesville (12-0)
Previous rank: 12
Last week: defeated Andrew Jackson 49-14, second round of the AA state playoffs.
Up next: at Clinton, third round of the AA state playoffs.
13. Abbeville (10-1)
Previous rank: 13
Last week: defeated Blackville-Hilda 41-13, second round of the A state playoffs.
Up next: vs. Lamar, third round of the A state playoffs.
14. South Pointe (10-2)
Previous rank: 14
Last week: defeated Greer 56-17, second round of the AAAA state playoffs.
Up next: at No. 9 Daniel, third round of the AAAA state playoffs.
15. Belton-Honea Path (11-1)
Previous rank: 15
Last week: defeated Palmetto 42-14, second round of the AAA state playoffs.
Up next: vs. Powdersville, third round of the AAA state playoffs.
16. Loris (10-1)
Previous rank: 16
Last week: defeated Hanahan 28-21, second round of the AAA state playoffs.
Up next: vs. Keenan, third round of the AAA state playoffs.
17. Hartsville (10-1-1)
Previous rank: 17
Last week: defeated Darlington 49-16, second round of the AAAA state playoffs
Up next: vs. No. 25 South Florence, third round of the AAAA state playoffs.
18. Fairfield Central (11-1)
Previous rank: 18
Last week: defeated Chesnee 41-6, second round of the AA state playoffs.
Up next: vs. Central, second round of the AA state playoffs.
19. Dillon (10-2)
Previous rank: 19
Last week: defeated Newberry 33-28, second round of the AAA state playoffs.
Up next: at Oceanside Collegiate Academy, third round of the AAA state playoffs.
20. Barnwell (11-1)
Previous rank: 22
Last week: defeated Timberland 21-0, second round of the AA state playoffs.
Up next: vs. Cheraw, third round of the AA state playoffs.
21. Greenwood (9-2)
Previous rank: 23
Last week: defeated Hillcrest 28-21, second round of the AAAAA Division 2 state playoffs.
Up next: vs. Northwestern, third round of the AAAAA Division 2 state playoffs.
22. North Augusta (11-1)
Last week: defeated May River 36-6, second round of the AAAA state playoffs.
Up next: vs. Gilbert, third round of the AAAA state playoffs.
23. T.L. Hanna (9-2)
Previous rank: 25
Last week: defeated Catawba Ridge 57-34, second round of the AAAAA Division 2 state playoffs.
Up next: at No. 10 Gaffney, third round of the AAAAA Division 2 state playoffs.
24. James Island (10-2)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Last week: defeated Carolina Forest 31-21, second round of the AAAAA Division 1 state playoffs.
Up next: at No. 8 Sumter, third round of the AAAAA Division 1 state playoffs.
25. South Florence (9-3)
Previous rank" Not ranked
Last week: defeated Hilton Head Island. 56-28, second round of the AAAA state playoffs.
Up next: at No. 17 Hartsville, third round of the AAAA state playoffs.