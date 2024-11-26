High School

Top 25 South Carolina High School Football Rankings (11/25/2024)

Most of the states's Top 25 mover forward in the SCHSL playoffs; James Iland and South Florence claims spots in this week's rankings

Mike Duprez

South Florence has leapt into the Top 25 South Carolina High School Football Rankings, at No. 25, after last week's 56-28 romp over Hilton Head Island in the Class AAAA state playoffs
The second round of the South Carolina High School League state playoffs is complete and the South Carolina Independent School Association playoffs crowned state champions.

Two teams – James Island and South Florence – joined the poll.

Here is the complete breakdown of South Carolina’s best, as we see it, after the second week of the SCHSL playoffs.

1. Westside (11-0)

Previous rank: 1

Last week: defeated A.C. Flora 49-9, second round of the AAAA state playoffs.

Up next: vs. Camden, third round of the AAAA state playoffs.

2. Dutch Fork (10-0)

Previous rank: 2

Last week: defeated Boiling Springs 42-14, second round of the AAAAA Division 1 state playoffs.

Up next: vs. River Bluff, third round of the AAAAA Division 1 state playoffs.

3. Summerville (11-0)

Previous rank: 3

Last week: defeated Fort Dorchester 36-13, second round of the AAAAA Division 1 state playoffs.

Up next: vs. Ridge View, third round of the AAAAA Division 1 state playoffs.

4. Northwestern (11-0)

Previous rank: 4

Last week: defeated Indian Land 49-6, second round of the AAAAA Division 2 state playoffs.

Up next: vs. Greenwood No. 21, third round of the AAAAA Division 2 state playoffs.

5. Hammond School (13-0)

Previous rank: 5

Last week: defeated then-No. 19 Porter-Gaud 28-21, SCISA 4-A state championship game.

Up next: season complete.

6. Irmo (10-1)

Previous rank: 6

Last week: defeated Chapin 38-7, second round of the AAAAA Division 2 state playoffs.

Up next: vs. West Florence, third round of the AAAAA Division 2 state playoffs.

7. Mountain View Prep (11-0)

Previous rank: 7

Last week: defeated Walhalla 42-19, second round of the AAA state playoffs.

Up next: vs. Crescent, third round of the AAA state playoffs.

8. Sumter (11-0)

Previous rank: 8

Last week: defeated Ashley Ridge 55-24, second round of the AAAAA Division 1 state playoffs.

Up next: No. 24 James Island, third round of the AAAAA Division 1 state playoffs.

9. Daniel (11-1)

Previous rank: 9

Last week: defeated Richland Northeast 48-2=36, second round of the AAAA state playoffs.

Up next: vs. No. 14 South Pointe, third round of the AAAA state playoffs.

10. Gaffney (9-1)

Previous rank: 10

Last week: defeated Riverside 41-21, second round of the AAAAA Division 2 state playoffs.

Up next: vs. T.L. Hanna, third round of the AAAAA Division 2 state playoffs.

11. Spartanburg (8-2)

Previous rank: 11

Last week: defeated James F. Byrnes 37-17, second round of the AAAAA Division 1 state playoffs.

Up next: vs. No. 23 J.L. Mann, third round of the AAAAA Division 1 state playoffs.

12. Batesburg-Leesville (12-0)

Previous rank: 12

Last week: defeated Andrew Jackson 49-14, second round of the AA state playoffs.

   Up next: at Clinton, third round of the AA state playoffs.

13. Abbeville (10-1)

Previous rank: 13

Last week: defeated Blackville-Hilda 41-13, second round of the A state playoffs.

Up next: vs. Lamar, third round of the A state playoffs.

14. South Pointe (10-2)

Previous rank: 14

Last week: defeated Greer 56-17, second round of the AAAA state playoffs.

Up next: at No. 9 Daniel, third round of the AAAA state playoffs.

15. Belton-Honea Path (11-1)

Previous rank: 15

Last week: defeated Palmetto 42-14, second round of the AAA state playoffs.

Up next: vs. Powdersville, third round of the AAA state playoffs.

16. Loris (10-1)

Previous rank: 16

Last week: defeated Hanahan 28-21, second round of the AAA state playoffs.

Up next: vs. Keenan, third round of the AAA state playoffs.

17. Hartsville (10-1-1)

Previous rank: 17

Last week: defeated Darlington 49-16, second round of the AAAA state playoffs

Up next: vs. No. 25 South Florence, third round of the AAAA state playoffs.

18. Fairfield Central (11-1)

Previous rank: 18

Last week: defeated Chesnee 41-6, second round of the AA state playoffs.

Up next: vs. Central, second round of the AA state playoffs.

19. Dillon (10-2)

Previous rank: 19

Last week: defeated Newberry 33-28, second round of the AAA state playoffs.

Up next: at Oceanside Collegiate Academy, third round of the AAA state playoffs.

20. Barnwell (11-1)

Previous rank: 22

Last week: defeated Timberland 21-0, second round of the AA state playoffs.

Up next: vs. Cheraw, third round of the AA state playoffs.

21. Greenwood (9-2)

Previous rank: 23

Last week: defeated Hillcrest 28-21, second round of the AAAAA Division 2 state playoffs.

Up next: vs. Northwestern, third round of the AAAAA Division 2 state playoffs.

22.   North Augusta (11-1)

Last week: defeated May River 36-6, second round of the AAAA state playoffs.

Up next: vs. Gilbert, third round of the AAAA state playoffs.

23. T.L. Hanna (9-2)

Previous rank: 25

Last week: defeated Catawba Ridge 57-34, second round of the AAAAA Division 2 state playoffs.

Up next: at No. 10 Gaffney, third round of the AAAAA Division 2 state playoffs.

24. James Island (10-2)

Previous rank: Not ranked

Last week: defeated Carolina Forest 31-21, second round of the AAAAA Division 1 state playoffs.

Up next: at No. 8 Sumter, third round of the AAAAA Division 1 state playoffs.

25. South Florence (9-3)

Previous rank" Not ranked

Last week: defeated Hilton Head Island. 56-28, second round of the AAAA state playoffs.

Up next: at No. 17 Hartsville, third round of the AAAA state playoffs.

Mike Duprez
MIKE DUPREZ

Mike Duprez became a freelance sports journalist for Scorebooklive.com several months after retiring from the newspaper business. A native of Oakland, California, Duprez moved around as a child due to his father's service in the United States Marine Corps. He earned a bachelor's degree in political science from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1981. Duprez, who lives in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, had 30 years of experience in newspapers as well as other endeavors before retiring at the end of 2021. He covers stories in both North Carolina and South Carolina for Scorebooklive.com.

