Transfers fortify Gaffney football
Rosters change on high school football teams every year due to graduation, players moving up from the junior varsity and freshmen entering the program.
In today’s game, transfers are also a factor.
Gaffney, coming off a 10-2 season, has seen its roster fortified by six transfers. All of them were important players on their former teams.
Joining the Indians are Blacksburg’s Shun Rogers, Kareem Shaw and Ayden Montgomery of Daniel, J.L. Mann’s Kamari Williams, Chapman’s Chanson Mickles and Hampton Boykins, who is transferring from Crest High School, near Shelby, North Carolina.
Shaw, Montgomery, Williams and Rogers are sophomores. Boykins and Mickles are juniors.
Rogers was Blacksburg’s leading receiver and he turned in a time of 10.96 seconds in the 100-meter dash for the Indians at a recent track meet. Rogers had 1,023 yards receiving and 16 touchdowns last season. He had 395 yards rushing. He’ll be a top target for quarterback Jayvon Gilmore, who is an Arkansas commit.
Shaw is a 5-foot-11, 185-pound running back/defensive back. He ran for 452 yards and seven touchdowns on 68 carries for Daniel last season. Shaw also caught 11 passes for 99 yards.
Montgomery is a 6-foot, 180-pound wide receiver/linebacker. In 2024 for Daniel, he caught eight passes for 112 yards. Montgomery was a major factor on defense with 51 tackles, including 8.5 for loss, two sacks, an interception, a fumble recovery and three pass breakups.
Williams is a 5-foot-11, 235-pound defensive end who was one of J.L. Mann’s best players. He had 63 tackles, including eight for loss, seven sacks, four quarterback pressures, three pass breakups and a forced fumble.
Boykins, a 6-foot-1, 188-pound wide receiver who announced his transfer in February on social media, caught nine passes for 97 yards and a touchdown last season.
Mickles, a 5-foot-10, 200-pound defensive back/linebacker, is originally from Gaffney. He was an all-region selection for Chapman last season.
