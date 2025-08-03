Vote: Who Is the South Carolina Preseason High School Football Player of the Year?
The 2025 South Carolina high school football season is just around the corner and we would like to know who you think is the Preseason Player of the Year.
Voting concludes Aug. 17 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Here are 15 candidates in this fun poll:
Julian Walker, edge, Dutch Fork
The 6-foot-6, 252-pound senior is the best of the best for the Silver Foxes, who have won three straight state championships. Walker chose Michigan among 17 offers.
J’Zavien Currence, safety, South Pointe
Currence is a 6-foot-3, 210-pound senior who has committed to South Carolina. The four-star recruit had 48 tackles, 2 interceptions, 16 pass breakups, 2 forced fumbles and a fumble recovery last season.
Jayvon Gilmore, quarterback, Gaffney
The Arkansas commit threw for 2,510 yards and 26 touchdowns versus 8 interceptions last season. Gilmore is a 6-foot-5, 195-pounder who has 20 college offers.
Zyvon Guiles, offensive tackle, Carvers Bay
Protection up front is vital to any team and Guiles is one of the best. The 6-foot-5, 290-pound senior chose South Carolina among 24 offers.
Joshua Dobson, cornerback, Catawba Ridge
The 6-foot-1, 175-pound junior has amassed 30 college offers. Dobson had 3 interceptions, 10 pass breakups and 48 tackles last season. Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Notre Dame and Ohio State are among the reams recruiting Dobson, who is a five-star recruit.
Carnell Warren, wide receiver, Bluffton
Warren is a four-star recruit with 18 offers who has committed to North Carolina. The 6-foot-5, 195-pounder caught 59 passes for 846 yards and 14 touchdowns as a junior.
Kentavion Anderson, safety/linebacker, Dorman
The 6-foot-2, 190-pound senior is a Clemson commit who has 25 college offers. Anderson, a four-star recruit is also a top track athlete who has run a 10.88 in the 100-meter dash.
Jaiden Bryant, edge, Irmo
The 6-foot-4, 245-pound junior was a dominant force last season with 14.5 sacks and 85 tackles, including 20 for loss. Bryant has 11 college offers, including LSU, Michigan State, Penn State and South Carolina.
Jaiden Kelly-Murray, wide receiver, Summerville
Kelly-Murray, a junior, is coming off a spectacular season in which he caught 81 passes for 1,202 yards and 13 touchdowns. The 5-foot-10, 170-pounder also had 215 yards and 4 touchdowns rushing and completed 3-of-4 passes for 89 yards.
Seth Tillman, defensive lineman, South Pointe
Tillman ruled the trenches as a sophomore with 15.5 sacks, 30 hurries, 76 tackles and 2 fumble recoveries. The 6-foot-3, 256-pounder has 14 college offers, including South Carolina, Clemson, Texas A&M and Arkansas.
Aiden Manavian, quarterback, Oceanside Collegiate Academy
The 5-foot-11, 185-pound junior has led the Landsharks to consecutive state championships. Last year he threw for 3,507 yards and 42 touchdowns against 6 interceptions. He also had 211 yards and 2 touchdowns rushing. Manavian has four college offers.
Sequel Patterson, wide receiver, Indian Land
The 6-foot, 175-pound senior is a Swiss Army knife for Indian Land. Patterson caught 52 passes for 758 yards and 7 touchdowns, ran 76 times for 441 yards and 3 touchdowns and completed 5 of 13 passes for 160 yards and 2 touchdowns. On defense, he had 23 tackles and 2 interceptions. Patterson, who is being recruited as a wide receiver, is a South Carolina commit. He has 30 college offers.
Nate Carson, offensive line, Irmo
The 6-foot-4, 270-pound junior is a four-star prospect who has 12 college offers, including Ohio State, Oregon, Alabama and South Carolina.
Khristian Jackson, wide receiver, Ridge View
Jackson caught 49 passes for 737 yards and 10 touchdowns as a sophomore. The 5-foot-11, 180-pound four-star prospect has 14 college offers, including South Carolina, Wisconsin, Penn State and Michigan State.
Tamarion Watkins, safety, Northwestern
Watkins had a spectacular junior season for the 5-A Division 2 state champions. The 6-foot-4, 200-pounder had 3 interceptions for 111 yards, 6 pass breakups, 75 tackles, 2.5 sacks, a fumble recovery and a blocked punt. The Texas A&M commit has 18 college offers.