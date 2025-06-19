Vote: Who is the top returning high school running back in South Carolina?
Summer workouts and 7-on-7 scrimmages are well under way as teams prepare for the 2025 football season. It’s still early but let’s see who you think is the top returning high school running back in South Carolina.
Here are 15 for your consideration in this fun poll. Voting ends July 6 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Jayven Williams, junior, Summerville
Williams ran for 2,007 yards and 25 touchdowns as a sophomore. In addition, he had 15 catches for 87 yards and a touchdown.
Jaylen McGill, senior, Mountain View Prep
The North Carolina commit ran for 1,658 yards and 24 touchdowns with no fumbles while averaging 10.17 yards per carry. McGill also caught 22 passes for 379 yards and 7 touchdowns.
Mike Doe, senior, North Augusta
Doe ran for 1,876 yards and 32 touchdowns last season. The 5-foot-8, 176-poundet caught 32 passes for 405 yards and 2 touchdowns. Doe has three Division I college offers.
Jaryn Fox, senior, Carolina Forest
Fox ran for 1,774 yards and 21 touchdowns for the Spartans. Blessed with tremendous speed, Fox had 9 receptions for 198 yards and 2 touchdowns.
Javen Cook, senior, Clinton
Cook ran for 1,824 yards and 21 touchdowns while averaging 8.2 yards a carry. He was an all-state selection for the 2-A state champion Red Devils.
Amadre Wooden, senior, Batesburg-Leesville
The 5-foot-11, 205-pounder ran for 1,543 yards and 19 touchdowns on 8.2 yards per carry. Wooden had 4 catches for 88 yards as well.
Tony O’Banner, senior, Thomas Heyward Academy
The 6-foot, 210-pounder ran for 1,970 yards and 27 touchdowns with only two fumbles last season. Liberty has offered O’Banner as an athlete.
Tyleek Dukes, senior, Kingstree
Dukes ran for 1,798 yards and 21 touchdowns for the Blazers. Presbyterian has offered Dukes as a safety.
Aiden Gibson, junior, Woodruff
The 6-foot-1, 203-pounder ran for 1,555 yards and 24 touchdowns with just a pair of fumbles. Gibson, who has seven college offers, caught 18 passes for 309 yards and 3 touchdowns.
Zymier Gordon-Miles, junior, South Pointe
Gordon-Miles rushed for 1,264 yards and 16 touchdowns with just one fumble for Northwestern. The 6-foot, 192-pounder had 17 receptions for 123 yards. Gordon-Miles transferred to South Pointe.
Nych Underwood, senior, Beaufort Academy
Underwood ran for 1,565 yards and 20 touchdowns last season. He also caught 7 passes for 182 yards and a touchdown.
Amari Verner, senior, Seneca
Verner ran for 1,379 yards and 13 touchdowns while averaging 7.75 yards a carry. The 5-foot-8, 160-pounder had one fumble.
Hunter O’Neal, junior, Keenan
O’Neal ran for 1,084 yards and 12 touchdowns for the Raiders. The 5-foot-9, 171-pounder added 23 receptions for 273 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Ryan Campbell, senior, Ashley Ridge
Campbell had 1,378 yards and 14 touchdowns as a Fort Dorchester junior before transferring to Ashley Ridge. Campbell has 11 college offers.
Kaven Ford, senior, Northwood Academy
Ford ran for 1,096 yards and 17 touchdowns with only one fumble last season while averaging 7.5 yards per carry.