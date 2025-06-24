High School

Vote: Who is the Top Returning High School Tight End in South Carolina in 2025?

Here are 10 candidates for your voting consideration

Woodruff High junior Kam Taylor (7) gets up after a catch near Powdersville High senior Jacob Matocha (19) during the first quarter of State Class 3A football playoffs at Powdersville High School in Greenville, S.C. Friday, November 22, 2024. / Ken Ruinard / staff / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Summer workouts and 7-on-7 scrimmages are well under way as teams prepare for the 2025 season. It’s still early but let’s see who you think is the top returning tight end in South Carolina.

Voting ends July 6 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Here are 10 for your consideration in this fun poll:

Tilden Riley V, senior, Orangeburg Prep

The 6-foot-5, 211-pounder caught 49 passes for 903 yards and 13 touchdowns along with 215 yards rushing for the Indians last season. Riley has 13 college offers, including South Carolina, West Virginia and Virginia Tech.

Jamel Howse, senior, Newberry

The South Carolina commit is a four-star recruit who caught 34 passes for 412 yards. Howse, 6-foot-4, 240 pounds, has 10 college offers.

Cameron Gleaton, sophomore, Midland Valley

Gleaton is a 6-foot-2, 210-pounder who caught 9 passes for 110 yards and a pair of touchdowns last season. He is expected to have a breakout season in 2025.

Kam Taylor, senior, Woodruff

Taylor has the size at 6-foot-5, 240 pounds to be an impact player at the next level. In his junior season, Taylor caught 24 passes for 364 yards and 8 touchdowns. Taylor has 12 offers from Division I colleges.

Walker Kelley, junior, T.L. Hanna

Kelley is a 6-foot-5, 230-pound Wofford commit who has nine college offers. 

Reid Hipp, senior, Christ Church

The 6-foot-4, 230-pound two-sport star helped lead the Cavaliers to the last two 1-A state championships. In his junior season, Hipp caught 11 passes for 149 yards and a touchdown.

Sam Crumpton, junior, James island

Crumpton is a 6-foot-2, 220-pounder who received his first college offer from Howard in May. In his sophomore season, Crumpton caught 9 passes for 163 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Wesley Gorsage, senior, Lexington

The 6-foot, 220-pounder has impressed during offseason camps.

Nick Buggie, senior, Lucy Beckham 

Buggie is a 6-foot-4, 220-pounder with 4.6 speed in the 40.

Bristol Biegenzahn, senior, West Ashley

The Elon commit has tremendous size at 6-foot-5, 240 pounds. Biegenzahn has 10 Division I offers.

