Vote: Who Should Be the South Carolina Boys High School Basketball Player of the Week? (1/13/2025)
Each week, High School On SI scours the state of South Carolina and compiles the top performances from the previous week.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Mark Caslaru of Cataba Ridge.
Here are this week's nominees:
T.J. Lewis, Blythewood
The senior guard was on fire, averaging 33 points in the Bengals’ three wins during the week.
Bryson Schofield, White Knoll
Schofield is only a freshman but the 6-foot-4 forward averaged 14 points, 9 rebounds and 2 blocks in the Timberwolves’ three games.
J.J. Gray, Carolina Forest
The 6-foot-4 freshman guard scored 27 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in a 78-73 triple-overtime win over Socastee. Gray was 18-of-21 from the free throw line and Socastee’s two-leading scorers fouled out guarding him.
Amare Anderson, Greer
Anderson, a 6-foot-2 senior guard, poured in 38 points as the Yellow Jackets rolled to a 70-48 win over Daniel.
Elijah Brown, Chesnee
The 6-foot-4 junior forward/guard had 30 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists in the Eagles’ 76-51 romp over Landum.
Colt Fowler, Byrnes
Fowler was lights out in the Rebels’ 77-66 victory over Gaffney. The 5-foot-10 sophomore had 32 points, 13 assists and 8 rebounds.
Josh Leonard, Wilson
The 6-foot-6 sophomore had a double-double of 18 points and 11 rebounds as the Tigers edged Atlantic Collegiate Academy 59-57. Leonard also had 17 points, 10 rebounds and 4 blocked shots in a 66-44 romp over Lower Richland. In a 56-51 loss to Crestwood, he had 21 points, 10 rebounds and 4 steals.
Jaden Gerald, Marion
Gerald scored 25 points in a 64-47 win over South Florence. The 6-foot-3 junior also had 4 rebounds and 4 steals.
Tre Raymon, South Pointe
Raymon scored 32 points and secured 8 rebounds in the Stallions’ 76-61 victory over York.
Jarvis Roper, Cane Bay
The 6-foot-3 forward scored 18 points and had 4 assists as the Cobras beat Cathedral Academy 58-48.