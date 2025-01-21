Vote: Who Should Be The South Carolina Girls High Girls Basketball Player of the Week? (1/20/2025)
Each week, High School On SI scours the state of South Carolina and compiles the top performances from the previous week.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Trinity Delly of Andrew Jackson.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Skyla Tuthill, Ashley Ridge
Tuthill scored 19 points, grabbed 7 rebounds and had 5 steals as Ashley Ridge toppled No. 1 Summerville 52-48.
Lauren Jacobs, Heathwood Hall
The Mississippi signee had another big week, averaging 26.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5 steals in three games.
Chaelyn Tifre, Northside Christian
The junior forward had a huge double-double of 20 points and 20 rebounds as the Crusaders beat Ben Lippen 51-36.
Naydia Shaw, Kingstree
Shaw produced a double-double of 20 points and 10 rebounds as the Blazers beat Midland Valley 49-32. The sophomore forward/center also had 12 points and 14 rebounds in a 53-46 loss to Atlantic Collegiate Academy.
JaNiya Cunningham
The 6-foot sophomore scored 21 points and got 12 rebounds in a 53-46 win over Ridge View in the MLK Classic at Eau Claire.
Chi’Nya Isaac, Lower Richland
Isaac scored 18 points, including 3-of-5 from 3-point range, as the Diamond Hornets beat A.C. Flora 47-32.
Braidi Goodrich, Lexington
Goodrich scored 12 points to go along with 10 assists and 5 rebounds as the Wildcats edged Dutch Fork 68-66.
Ashley Walker, North Augusta
Walker scored 20 points on 8-of-13 shooting, while getting 5 rebounds and 5 steals in a 64-12 rout of Brookland-Cayce.
Lauren Willis, Military Magnet
Willis scored 22 points and had 6 rebound as the Eagles overwhelmed St. John’s 121-24.
Clara Powell, Clover
Powell scored 26 points, including 6-of-10 from 3-point range, as the Blue Eagles rolled to a 64-30 win over Nation Ford.