Vote: Who Should Be The South Carolina Girls High Girls Basketball Player of the Week? (1/20/2025)

Here is our list of top performers of last week; cast your vote(s) of those most deserving of this week's honor

Mike Duprez

Each week, High School On SI scours the state of South Carolina and compiles the top performances from the previous week.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Trinity Delly of Andrew Jackson.

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:

Skyla Tuthill, Ashley Ridge

Tuthill scored 19 points, grabbed 7 rebounds and had 5 steals as Ashley Ridge toppled No. 1 Summerville 52-48.

Lauren Jacobs, Heathwood Hall

The Mississippi signee had another big week, averaging 26.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5 steals in three games.

Chaelyn Tifre, Northside Christian

The junior forward had a huge double-double of 20 points and 20 rebounds as the Crusaders beat Ben Lippen 51-36.

Naydia Shaw, Kingstree

Shaw produced a double-double of 20 points and 10 rebounds as the Blazers beat Midland Valley 49-32. The sophomore forward/center also had 12 points and 14 rebounds in a 53-46 loss to Atlantic Collegiate Academy.

JaNiya Cunningham

The 6-foot sophomore scored 21 points and got 12 rebounds in a 53-46 win over Ridge View in the MLK Classic at Eau Claire.

Chi’Nya Isaac, Lower Richland

Isaac scored 18 points, including 3-of-5 from 3-point range, as the Diamond Hornets beat A.C. Flora 47-32.

Braidi Goodrich, Lexington

Goodrich scored 12 points to go along with 10 assists and 5 rebounds as the Wildcats edged Dutch Fork 68-66.

Ashley Walker, North Augusta

Walker scored 20 points on 8-of-13 shooting, while getting 5 rebounds and 5 steals in a 64-12 rout of Brookland-Cayce.

Lauren Willis, Military Magnet

Willis scored 22 points and had 6 rebound as the Eagles overwhelmed St. John’s 121-24. 

Clara Powell, Clover

Powell scored 26 points, including 6-of-10 from 3-point range, as the Blue Eagles rolled to a 64-30 win over Nation Ford.

