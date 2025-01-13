Vote: Who should be the South Carolina Girls High School Basketball Player of the Week? (1/13/2025)

High School

The 2024-25 high school basketball season has entered region play, with important and standout performances abounding.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Chase Thomas of Blythewood.

Here are 10 candidates for girls basketball Player of the Week in South Carolina. Voting ends Jan. 19 at 11:59 p.m.

Chaniya Jackson, Fountain Inn

Jackson put up a double-double of 15 points and 11 rebounds as Fountain Inn rolled to a 67-36 win over Wren.

Chloe Hudson, Rock Hill

Hudson scored 27 points in the Bearcats’ 57-32 romp over Nation Ford. The 5-foot-9 junior also had 8 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals.

Hayley Hightower, Blythewood

Hightower produced a double-double of 11 points and 10 steals in the Bengals’ 71-13 rout of West Florence. The 5-foot-6 junior also had five assists.

Abby Livingstone, Irmo

The sophomore guard averaged 26 points, 5.5 steals, 3 rebounds and 4 assists in the Yellow Jackets’ two wins.

Sabreya Monsanto, Heathwood Hall

Monsanto, a senior guard who has signed with East Tennessee State, scored 17 points, grabbed 17 rebounds and had 6 steals in a 63-11 rout of Hilton Head Christian.

Teonna Draughn, A.C. Flora

Draughn, a junior guard, averaged 18.5 points, 5 rebounds and 3 steals in a pair of Falcon victories.

Celena Grant, North Augusta

Grant put together a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds in the Yellow Jackets’ 69-24 trouncing of Aiken.

Makayla Moore, Dorman

The 5-foot sophomore guard had 16 points, 5 steals, 4 rebounds and 3 assists as the Vikings pulled off a 65-58 upset of previously undefeated Gaffney.

Trinity Delly, Andrew Jackson

Delly scored 19 points on 9-of-11 shooting while getting 4 assists and 3 steals in the Volunteers’ 77-16 rout of Buford. The 5-foot-7 sophomore also had 16 points, 8 steals and 6 assists in an 83-11 pounding of York Prep.

Nevaeh Washington, North Myrtle Beach

The 5-foot-10 forward/center had a double-double of 11 points and 14 rebounds in the undefeated Chiefs’ 56-23 win over Conway.

