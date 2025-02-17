Vote: Who Should be the South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Player of the Week? (2/17/2025)
Who was the South Carolina Boys Basketball Player of the Week last week?Each week, High School On SI scours the state of South Carolina and compiles the top performances from the previous week.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Jaden Johnson of Dorman.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT, Sunday, Feb. 23. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:.
Tilden Riley V, Orangeburg Prep
Riley is beginning to pile up football offers from power-4 schools. Right now, the 6-foot-5 junior is powering it up on the hardwood. Riley scored 20 points, grabbed 24 rebounds blocked 5 shots and had 4 assists as the Indians beat Calhoun Academy 43-40 to win the conference tournament.
Sebi Boyogueno, Riverside
The. 6-foot-4 junior scored 27 points, leading the Warriors to a huge 63-52 victory over Byrnes.
Josh Leonard, Wilson
Leonard led the way with 23 points as the Tigers rolled to a 69-40 victory over rival Darlington to conclude the regular season.
Jeffery Ceasar, Manning
Ceasar poured in 26 points to go along with 10 rebounds and 6 assists in the Bulldogs’ 74-39 romp over East Clarendon.
Jamie Brooks, Atlantic Collegiate Academy
The 6-foot-5 senior had 18 points, with more than half of that coming on 5 dunks, 7 rebounds, 4 blocked shots and 3 steals as the Armada romped to a 55-32 win over Mullins.
Jake Thomas, Oceanside Collegiate Academy
The 6-foot-6 junior scored 21 points and collected 15 rebounds in the Landsharks’ 61-50 victory over North Charleston.
Braysen Stockman, Ben Lippen School
Stockman turned in a tremendous performance with 39 points, 16 rebounds and 4 assists as the Falcons beat Trinity Collegiate 64-52 in the first round of the SCISA state playoffs.
Justus Bell, Dutch Fork
Bell scored 19 points and got 10 rebounds as the Silver Foxes cruised to a 55-27 win over River Bluff to clinch the Region 4-AAAAA championship.
J.D. Baylor, Abbeville
Baylor scored a game-high 25 points as the Bulldogs clinched the Region 1-A championship with a 62-54 win over McCormick.
Abijah Franklin, Wren
The 6-foot-4 senior scored 33 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as the Hurricanes overcame Powdersville 81-70.