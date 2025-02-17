High School

Vote: Who Should be the South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Player of the Week? (2/17/2025)

Here is our list of top performers of last week; cast your vote(s) of those most deserving of this week's honor

Mike Duprez

High School On SI

 Who was the South Carolina Boys Basketball Player of the Week last week?Each week, High School On SI scours the state of South Carolina and compiles the top performances from the previous week.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Jaden Johnson of Dorman.

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT, Sunday, Feb. 23. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:.

Tilden Riley V, Orangeburg Prep

Riley is beginning to pile up football offers from power-4 schools. Right now, the 6-foot-5 junior is powering it up on the hardwood. Riley scored 20 points, grabbed 24 rebounds blocked 5 shots and had 4 assists as the Indians beat Calhoun Academy 43-40 to win the conference tournament.

Sebi Boyogueno, Riverside

The. 6-foot-4 junior scored 27 points, leading the Warriors to a huge 63-52 victory over Byrnes.

Josh Leonard, Wilson

Leonard led the way with 23 points as the Tigers rolled to a 69-40 victory over rival Darlington to conclude the regular season.

Jeffery Ceasar, Manning

Ceasar poured in 26 points to go along with 10 rebounds and 6 assists in the Bulldogs’ 74-39 romp over East Clarendon. 

Jamie Brooks, Atlantic Collegiate Academy

The 6-foot-5 senior had 18 points, with more than half of that coming on 5 dunks, 7 rebounds, 4 blocked shots and 3 steals as the Armada romped to a 55-32 win over Mullins. 

Jake Thomas, Oceanside Collegiate Academy

The 6-foot-6 junior scored 21 points and collected 15 rebounds in the Landsharks’ 61-50 victory over North Charleston. 

Braysen Stockman, Ben Lippen School

Stockman turned in a tremendous performance with 39 points, 16 rebounds and 4 assists as the Falcons beat Trinity Collegiate 64-52 in the first round of the SCISA state playoffs.

Justus Bell, Dutch Fork

Bell scored 19 points and got 10 rebounds as the Silver Foxes cruised to a 55-27 win over River Bluff to clinch the Region 4-AAAAA championship.

J.D. Baylor, Abbeville

Baylor scored a game-high 25 points as the Bulldogs clinched the Region 1-A championship with a 62-54 win over McCormick.

Abijah Franklin, Wren

The 6-foot-4 senior scored 33 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as the Hurricanes overcame Powdersville 81-70.

Published
Mike Duprez
MIKE DUPREZ

Mike Duprez became a freelance sports journalist for Scorebooklive.com several months after retiring from the newspaper business. A native of Oakland, California, Duprez moved around as a child due to his father’s service in the United States Marine Corps. He earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1981. Duprez, who lives in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, had 30 years of experience in newspapers as well as other endeavors before retiring at the end of 2021. He covers stories in both North Carolina and South Carolina for Scorebooklive.com.

Home/South Carolina