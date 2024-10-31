High School

South Dakota high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, matchups, game times

Here are all the 2024 South Dakota high school football playoff brackets, matchups and game times

Brady Twombly

Lincoln quarterback Brody Schafer (8) runs with the ball on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024, at Harrisburg High School in Harrisburg, South Dakota.
Lincoln quarterback Brody Schafer (8) runs with the ball on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024, at Harrisburg High School in Harrisburg, South Dakota. / Samantha Laurey / Argus Leader / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Playoff time has arrived in South Dakota high school football.

The postseason officially kicked off last week, but this week all classifications are playing postseason football on Halloween Thursday, Oct. 31.

>>South Dakota high school football playoff brackets<<

Stick with High School on SI for all of the matchups, game times and scores throughout the 2024 high school football playoffs.

South Dakota high school football playoffs 2024 brackets

Here are the South Dakota high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times:

Class 11AAA

First-round featured matchups

(1) Brandon Valley vs (8) Washington

6 p.m. Thursday

(4) Sioux Falls Jefferson vs (5) O'Gorman

6 p.m. Thursday

(2) Lincoln vs (7) Rapid City Central

6 p.m. Thursday

(3) Harrisburg vs (6) Roosevelt

2024SDHSAA Class 11AAA Bracket

Class 11AA

First-round featured matchups

(1) Yankton vs (8) Abedeen Central

7 p.m. Thursday

(4) Riggs vs (5) Spearfish

7 p.m. Thursday

(2) Watertown vs (7) Huron

7 p.m. Thursday

(3) Brookings vs (6) Tea

7 p.m. Thursday

2024 SDHSAA Class 11AA Bracket

Class 11A

First-round featured matchups

(1) Sioux Falls Christian vs (8) Rapid City Christian

7 p.m. Thursday

(4) West Central vs (5) Madison

7 p.m. Thursday

(2) Dell Rapids vs (7) Dakota Valley

7 p.m. Thursday

(3) Lennox vs (6) Canton

7 p.m. Thursday

2024 SDHSAA Class 11A Bracket

Class 11B

Second-round featured matchups

(1) Sioux Falls vs (9) Mobridge-Pollock

7 p.m. Thursday

(4) Elk Point-Jefferson vs (5) Clark/Willow Lake

7 p.m. Thursday

(2) Winner vs (10) Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sandborn Central

7 p.m. Thursday

(3) Mt. Vernon/Plankinton vs (11) St. Thomas More

7 p.m. Thursday

2024 SDHSAA Class 11B Bracket

Class 9AA

Second-round featured matchups

(1) Parkston vs (8) Leola/Frederick

7 p.m. Thursday

(4) Hill City vs (5) Freeman/Marion/Freeman Academy

7 p.m. Thursday

(2) Hamlin vs (7) Viborg/Hurley

7 p.m. Thursday

(3) Elkton/ Lake Benton MN vs (11) Hanson

7 p.m. Thursday

2024 Class 9AA Bracket

2024 Class 9A Bracket

2024 Class 9B Bracket

2024 Class All Nations A Bracket

2024 Class All Nations B Bracket

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App

-- Brady Twombly | @sblivesports

Published
Brady Twombly
BRADY TWOMBLY

Home/South Dakota