South Dakota high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, matchups, game times
Playoff time has arrived in South Dakota high school football.
The postseason officially kicked off last week, but this week all classifications are playing postseason football on Halloween Thursday, Oct. 31.
South Dakota high school football playoffs 2024 brackets
Here are the South Dakota high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times:
Class 11AAA
First-round featured matchups
(1) Brandon Valley vs (8) Washington
6 p.m. Thursday
(4) Sioux Falls Jefferson vs (5) O'Gorman
6 p.m. Thursday
(2) Lincoln vs (7) Rapid City Central
6 p.m. Thursday
(3) Harrisburg vs (6) Roosevelt
2024SDHSAA Class 11AAA Bracket
Class 11AA
First-round featured matchups
(1) Yankton vs (8) Abedeen Central
7 p.m. Thursday
(4) Riggs vs (5) Spearfish
7 p.m. Thursday
(2) Watertown vs (7) Huron
7 p.m. Thursday
(3) Brookings vs (6) Tea
7 p.m. Thursday
2024 SDHSAA Class 11AA Bracket
Class 11A
First-round featured matchups
(1) Sioux Falls Christian vs (8) Rapid City Christian
7 p.m. Thursday
(4) West Central vs (5) Madison
7 p.m. Thursday
(2) Dell Rapids vs (7) Dakota Valley
7 p.m. Thursday
(3) Lennox vs (6) Canton
7 p.m. Thursday
Class 11B
Second-round featured matchups
(1) Sioux Falls vs (9) Mobridge-Pollock
7 p.m. Thursday
(4) Elk Point-Jefferson vs (5) Clark/Willow Lake
7 p.m. Thursday
(2) Winner vs (10) Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sandborn Central
7 p.m. Thursday
(3) Mt. Vernon/Plankinton vs (11) St. Thomas More
7 p.m. Thursday
Class 9AA
Second-round featured matchups
(1) Parkston vs (8) Leola/Frederick
7 p.m. Thursday
(4) Hill City vs (5) Freeman/Marion/Freeman Academy
7 p.m. Thursday
(2) Hamlin vs (7) Viborg/Hurley
7 p.m. Thursday
(3) Elkton/ Lake Benton MN vs (11) Hanson
7 p.m. Thursday
2024 Class All Nations A Bracket
2024 Class All Nations B Bracket
