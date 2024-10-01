Tennessee high school football computer rankings (10/1/2024)
Week 6 of the 2024 Tennessee high school football season is in the books and High School on SI has published it's second computer rankings of the season in the state.
A look into the Class 6A rankings show a grouping of five undefeated teams at the top, coming in at No. 1 are the Maryville Rebels after an impressive victory against Hardin Valley Friday. Just behind them at the No. 2 spot are the undefeated Oakland Patriots.
Class 5A shows the 6-0 Page Patriots sitting at the No. 1 position after a dominant 62-0 victory against the Glencliff Colts last week.
SBLive's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Our computer rankings, released weekly, run parallel to SBLive's human power rankings — the statewide top 25 — released early each week.
Here are SBLive's latest Tennessee football computer rankings, as of September 30, 2024:
TENNESSEE HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL COMPUTER RANKINGS
CLASS 2-AAA | CLASS 2-AA | CLASS 2-A
-- Robin Erickson @sblivesports