Tennessee (TSSAA) high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, semifinal matchups, game times

Here are all the 2024 Tennessee high school football playoff brackets, matchups and game times for the TSSAA semifinals

Sam Brown

Pearl-Cohn running back Omarion Stames (0) lunges forward for yardage against Marshall County during an high school football Region 5-4A championship game Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024, in Lewisburg, Tenn.
Pearl-Cohn running back Omarion Stames (0) lunges forward for yardage against Marshall County during an high school football Region 5-4A championship game Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024, in Lewisburg, Tenn. / Mark Zaleski / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2024 Tennessee high school football playoffs continue this week as the TSSAA Division I postseason rolls on into the semifinals. Division II played its semifinal matchups last week and will enjoy a week off before next's week state championship games.

Tennessee high school football playoffs 2024 brackets

Here are the Tennessee high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times, plus semifinal and state championship matchups:

Division 6A

Semifinal matchups

Maryville vs. Oakland

7:00 p.m. Friday

Ravenwood vs. Houston

7:00 p.m. Friday

2024 TSSAA Division 6A high school football bracket

Division 5A

Semifinal matchups

Sevier County vs. Oak Ridge

7:00 p.m. Friday

Page vs. Springfield

7:00 p.m. Friday

2024 TSSAA Division 5A high school football bracket

Division 4A

Semifinal matchups

Anderson County vs. Macon County

7:00 p.m. Friday

Pearl-Cohn vs. Melrose

7:00 p.m. Friday

2024 TSSAA Division 4A high school football bracket

Division 3A

Semifinal matchups

Alcoa vs. Sequatchie County

7:00 p.m. Friday

East Nashville Magnet vs. Westview

7:00 p.m. Friday

2024 TSSAA Division 3A high school football bracket

Division 2A

Semifinal matchups

York Institute vs. Marion County

7:00 p.m. Friday

Milan vs. Fairley

7:00 p.m. Friday

2024 TSSAA Division 2A high school football bracket

Division 1A

Semifinal matchups

Coalfield vs. South Pittsburg

7:00 p.m. Friday

McKenzie vs. Memphis Academy of Science

7:00 p.m. Friday

2024 TSSAA Division 1A high school football bracket

Division II AAA (Bye week)

State championship matchup

Baylor vs. McCallie

6:00 p.m. on December 5

2024 TSSAA Division II AAA high school football bracket

Division II AA (Bye week)

State championship matchup

Battle Ground Academy vs. Christ Presbyterian Academy

10:00 a.m. on December 5

2024 TSSAA Division II AA high school football bracket

Division II A (Bye week)

State championship matchup

Nashville Christian vs. Columbia Academy

2:00 p.m. on December 5

2024 TSSAA Division II A high school football bracket

Sam Brown
