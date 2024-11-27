Tennessee (TSSAA) high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, semifinal matchups, game times
The 2024 Tennessee high school football playoffs continue this week as the TSSAA Division I postseason rolls on into the semifinals. Division II played its semifinal matchups last week and will enjoy a week off before next's week state championship games.
Tennessee high school football playoffs 2024 brackets
Here are the Tennessee high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times, plus semifinal and state championship matchups:
Division 6A
Semifinal matchups
Maryville vs. Oakland
7:00 p.m. Friday
Ravenwood vs. Houston
7:00 p.m. Friday
2024 TSSAA Division 6A high school football bracket
Division 5A
Semifinal matchups
Sevier County vs. Oak Ridge
7:00 p.m. Friday
Page vs. Springfield
7:00 p.m. Friday
2024 TSSAA Division 5A high school football bracket
Division 4A
Semifinal matchups
Anderson County vs. Macon County
7:00 p.m. Friday
Pearl-Cohn vs. Melrose
7:00 p.m. Friday
2024 TSSAA Division 4A high school football bracket
Division 3A
Semifinal matchups
Alcoa vs. Sequatchie County
7:00 p.m. Friday
East Nashville Magnet vs. Westview
7:00 p.m. Friday
2024 TSSAA Division 3A high school football bracket
Division 2A
Semifinal matchups
York Institute vs. Marion County
7:00 p.m. Friday
Milan vs. Fairley
7:00 p.m. Friday
2024 TSSAA Division 2A high school football bracket
Division 1A
Semifinal matchups
Coalfield vs. South Pittsburg
7:00 p.m. Friday
McKenzie vs. Memphis Academy of Science
7:00 p.m. Friday
2024 TSSAA Division 1A high school football bracket
Division II AAA (Bye week)
State championship matchup
Baylor vs. McCallie
6:00 p.m. on December 5
2024 TSSAA Division II AAA high school football bracket
Division II AA (Bye week)
State championship matchup
Battle Ground Academy vs. Christ Presbyterian Academy
10:00 a.m. on December 5
2024 TSSAA Division II AA high school football bracket
Division II A (Bye week)
State championship matchup
Nashville Christian vs. Columbia Academy
2:00 p.m. on December 5
2024 TSSAA Division II A high school football bracket
